Ex-South African Leader Under Fire for Supporting Morocco
(MENAFN) The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, has sharply condemned Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma, branding him a “sellout” due to his backing of Morocco. Mbalula emphasized that the ANC is unsurprised by Zuma’s stance.
Western Sahara, a remote desert region along Africa’s northwest coast, was formerly a Spanish colony until Morocco annexed it in 1975. This takeover ignited a prolonged territorial conflict between Morocco and the indigenous Saharawi population, represented politically by the Polisario Front.
The ANC’s critique follows Zuma’s recent visit to Rabat, where he met with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.
During this visit, Zuma expressed his support for Morocco, which claims Western Sahara as part of its sovereign territory, opposing the Algeria-supported Polisario Front that advocates for an independent Saharawi state.
Earlier this week, the MK Party issued a policy statement asserting that South Africa and Morocco should work to deepen their bilateral ties, based on shared commitments to sovereignty, territorial integrity, and African unity.
“The MK Party’s identity is deeply rooted in the historic struggle for liberation and dignity in South Africa. Similarly, Morocco’s history is marked by its resistance to colonial domination and its determined pursuit of national unity.”
“Both nations were shaped by their anti-colonial struggles — South Africa from apartheid and Morocco from French and Spanish rule.”
“In this regard, Morocco has played a pivotal role in supporting South Africa through its fight for liberation. Morocco was the first country to lend financial and military support to Umkhonto weSizwe in 1962.”
“Morocco’s efforts to reclaim its full territorial integrity align with the MK Party’s commitment to preserving the sovereignty and unity of African states,” the policy states.
On Saturday, the MK Party strongly condemned Zuma’s use of the South African national flag during his meeting with Moroccan officials.
“This reckless and provocative act constitutes a flagrant violation of international diplomatic norms and an unacceptable intrusion into South Africa’s internal political affairs. It is a dangerous attempt to delegitimise our constitutional order and discredit the authority of a democratically elected government.”
