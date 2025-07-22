QMET Announces Nova Scotia Natural Clean Hydrogen Soil Sampling Program In Collaboration With QIMC, INRS, And Temiscamingue First Nations
Led by QIMC and INRS, this soil sampling program leverages their successful exploration model and proven expertise developed at their St-Bruno-de-Guigues project in Quebec. The initiative aims to identify and evaluate natural hydrogen assets, advancing the understanding of Nova Scotia's geological formations for this clean energy resource.
Importantly, the program will benefit from the active participation of the Temiscamingue First Nations, whose traditional ecological knowledge and commitment to sustainable resource management will enhance the integrity and scope of the exploration activities.
"We are proud to collaborate with QIMC, INRS, and the Temiscamingue First Nations, in exploring and developing natural clean hydrogen in Nova Scotia," said Richard Penn, CEO of Q Precious & Battery Metals, "This partnership aligns with our commitment to responsible development and highlights our dedication to building strong relationships with local communities."
The program will consist of non-invasive soil gas sampling techniques and geophysical surveys. The data collected will guide phase 2 and phase 3 of the program developed and implemented by QIMC and INRS.
QMET remains committed to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and the pursuit of sustainable development opportunities that align with Nova Scotia's broader energy and environmental objectives.
For further information, please contact:
Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp.
Richard Penn, CEO
778-384-8923
Email: ...
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: exploration potential, geological characteristics, potential hydrogen discoveries, leveraging known geological conditions, replicating successful exploration models, expanding strategic collaborations, and anticipated exploration plans, milestones, timelines, and benefits arising from the collaboration agreement with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC). Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to: potential delays; geological uncertainties and the speculative nature of mineral and hydrogen exploration; actual exploration results differing materially from expectations; inability to replicate prior exploration successes or geological conditions of other projects; availability of financing; volatility of commodity prices; competition and market conditions affecting hydrogen and mineral exploration; operational and technological risks; unforeseen environmental and permitting challenges; legal and contractual uncertainties; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and the risk that anticipated benefits of the collaboration with QIMC will not be realized. Although QMET believes these statements and expectations reflected therein are based upon reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Q Precious & Battery Metals
