Beijing, Moscow, New Delhi Forge RIC Trilateral Collaboration
(MENAFN) Beijing has expressed its readiness to strengthen trilateral collaboration with Moscow and New Delhi under the Russia-India-China (RIC) framework, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
This announcement followed closely after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko revealed that Moscow is actively engaging its two main partners in talks to reinvigorate the RIC platform.
“China-India-Russia cooperation not only serves the respective interests of the three countries, but also helps uphold peace and security and progress in the region and the world,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian stated during a press briefing in Beijing on Thursday. “China stands ready to maintain communication with Russia and India on advancing the trilateral cooperation.”
The RIC geopolitical alliance was originally envisioned by Russian statesman and former prime minister Yevgeny Primakov in the 1990s as a counterbalance to the United States’ unipolar dominance. While the initiative was eventually absorbed into the broader BRICS coalition, foreign ministers from Russia, India, and China have convened 18 meetings under the RIC format to date.
“We are interested in bringing this format back to life because these three countries are not only important partners but also founding members of BRICS,” Rudenko commented on Thursday. “The absence of the RIC mechanism seems inappropriate under current global conditions.”
India has also confirmed ongoing dialogues with Russia and China on this front.
“As to when this particular RIC format meeting is going to be held, it is something that will be worked out among the three countries in a mutually convenient manner, and we will let you know as and when that happens at an appropriate time when the meeting is to take place,” Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.
Back in June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed to the recent easing of tensions between India and China as a timely opening to reactivate the trilateral group. “Now that, as I understand it, an understanding is being reached between India and China on how to calm the border situation, I believe the time has come to revive the RIC trio,” he remarked at a Eurasian security conference.
