Israeli military chief says war with Iran is yet to be over


2025-07-22 08:57:00
(MENAFN) Israel’s Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir stated on Tuesday that the military campaign against Iran is far from concluded.

“Iran and its axis remain in our sights. The campaign against Iran is not over,” Zamir said during a strategic military assessment, according to an official army statement.

He also reflected on the intensity of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, describing it as “one of the most complex the IDF (army) has ever known.”

“We are paying a heavy price in combat,” he acknowledged, emphasizing the military’s continued commitment to its goals. “We will continue operating to achieve our objectives: the return of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas,” he added.

