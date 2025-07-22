Halozyme To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO ) ("Halozyme") today announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, following the close of trading.

Halozyme will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The conference call may be accessed live with pre-registration via this link .

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available through the "Investors" section of Halozyme's corporate website at .

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with the goal of improving the patient experience with rapid subcutaneous delivery and reduced treatment burden. Having touched one million patient lives in post-marketing use in ten commercialized products in at least one major region and across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience, reliability and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and McDermott Laboratories Limited, an affiliate of Viatris Inc.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information visit and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:

Tram Bui

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-333-7668

[email protected]

Sydney Charlton

Teneo

917-972-8407

[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

