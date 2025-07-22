Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Romania Faces Sweltering Heat, Unstable Weather

2025-07-22 08:28:06
(MENAFN) Romania’s National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued several urgent weather alerts on Tuesday as the nation confronts a dangerous mix of sweltering heat and volatile atmospheric conditions.

The highest-level red code warnings were declared for Bucharest and multiple southern counties, where temperatures are forecast to soar between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius. Coupled with oppressive humidity, these conditions are expected to cause extreme thermal stress.

ANM uses a color-coded system to indicate the severity of weather threats—yellow for moderate risk, orange for high risk, and red for extreme danger.

Orange code warnings are currently active in parts of southeastern Romania, where temperatures are projected to hit 38 to 40 degrees Celsius. Additional regions across the south and east remain under yellow alerts, with daytime temperatures ranging from 34 to 38 degrees Celsius and overnight lows hovering between 18 and 20 degrees.

Separately, a yellow alert for severe atmospheric instability has been issued for roughly half of the country. This includes central, southern, and eastern areas, as well as mountain zones and parts of the Black Sea coastline. The forecast anticipates heavy thunderstorms, gusty winds, localized hail, and rainfall potentially reaching 40 liters per square meter. This advisory is in effect from midday Tuesday through early Wednesday.

According to ANM, both the intense heat and associated thermal discomfort are expected to linger through the end of the week in western, southern, and some central regions of Romania.

