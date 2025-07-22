403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Romania Faces Sweltering Heat, Unstable Weather
(MENAFN) Romania’s National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued several urgent weather alerts on Tuesday as the nation confronts a dangerous mix of sweltering heat and volatile atmospheric conditions.
The highest-level red code warnings were declared for Bucharest and multiple southern counties, where temperatures are forecast to soar between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius. Coupled with oppressive humidity, these conditions are expected to cause extreme thermal stress.
ANM uses a color-coded system to indicate the severity of weather threats—yellow for moderate risk, orange for high risk, and red for extreme danger.
Orange code warnings are currently active in parts of southeastern Romania, where temperatures are projected to hit 38 to 40 degrees Celsius. Additional regions across the south and east remain under yellow alerts, with daytime temperatures ranging from 34 to 38 degrees Celsius and overnight lows hovering between 18 and 20 degrees.
Separately, a yellow alert for severe atmospheric instability has been issued for roughly half of the country. This includes central, southern, and eastern areas, as well as mountain zones and parts of the Black Sea coastline. The forecast anticipates heavy thunderstorms, gusty winds, localized hail, and rainfall potentially reaching 40 liters per square meter. This advisory is in effect from midday Tuesday through early Wednesday.
According to ANM, both the intense heat and associated thermal discomfort are expected to linger through the end of the week in western, southern, and some central regions of Romania.
The highest-level red code warnings were declared for Bucharest and multiple southern counties, where temperatures are forecast to soar between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius. Coupled with oppressive humidity, these conditions are expected to cause extreme thermal stress.
ANM uses a color-coded system to indicate the severity of weather threats—yellow for moderate risk, orange for high risk, and red for extreme danger.
Orange code warnings are currently active in parts of southeastern Romania, where temperatures are projected to hit 38 to 40 degrees Celsius. Additional regions across the south and east remain under yellow alerts, with daytime temperatures ranging from 34 to 38 degrees Celsius and overnight lows hovering between 18 and 20 degrees.
Separately, a yellow alert for severe atmospheric instability has been issued for roughly half of the country. This includes central, southern, and eastern areas, as well as mountain zones and parts of the Black Sea coastline. The forecast anticipates heavy thunderstorms, gusty winds, localized hail, and rainfall potentially reaching 40 liters per square meter. This advisory is in effect from midday Tuesday through early Wednesday.
According to ANM, both the intense heat and associated thermal discomfort are expected to linger through the end of the week in western, southern, and some central regions of Romania.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment