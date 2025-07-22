403
AFP Plans to Evacuate Its Gaza-Based Journalists
(MENAFN) AFP has revealed plans to urgently evacuate its Gaza-based journalists, responding to dire warnings from its journalists’ association about the threat of starvation due to Israel’s ongoing blockade and relentless airstrikes.
"Their lives are in danger, and we therefore urge the Israeli authorities to allow their immediate evacuation along with their families," the French news agency stated in a post on X Monday, expressing "deep concern" about the "horrific situation faced by its collaborators in the Gaza Strip."
The agency emphasized that between January and April 2024, eight staff members and their families were successfully evacuated from Gaza—and they are now working to extend the same evacuation support to freelance journalists.
"For months, we have helplessly witnessed the dramatic deterioration of their living conditions. Their situation is now unbearable, despite their exemplary courage, professional commitment, and resilience," the agency added.
This decision came in the wake of a stark alert from AFP's journalists’ association, SDJ, highlighting the acute scarcity of food and the growing risk of starvation confronting their colleagues in the enclave.
"Since AFP was founded in August 1944, we have lost journalists in conflicts, we have had wounded and prisoners in our ranks, but none of us can recall seeing a colleague die of hunger," the association stated in its X post.
Since March 2, Israel has closed all border crossings into Gaza, effectively cutting off the flow of food, medical supplies, and humanitarian relief.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, this blockade—described as a deliberate starvation policy—has caused the deaths of 86 Palestinians due to hunger and malnutrition since October 2023, including 76 children.
