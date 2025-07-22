GRANITESHARES Yieldboosttm Etfs SURPASSES $120M AUM AS TRADING VOLUMES SURGE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

YieldBOOST TM ETFs linked to tech stocks and Bitcoin drive increased AUM Growing interest in options income generating ETFs NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares , an entrepreneurial ETF provider, today announces that its range of YieldBOOSTTM ETFs has surpassed $100m in assets under management (AUM), reaching $127.2 million at the close of market. "YieldBOOSTTM ETFs are options-based income ETFs that aim to generate high weekly distributions for investors” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. "We are experiencing huge demand for weekly income strategies that can provide large distributions in volatile markets” GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM ETFs are a suite of exchange-traded funds designed to generate high income through options-based strategies, primarily by selling put options on leveraged ETFs tied to specific assets, such as individual stocks (e.g., Tesla, NVIDIA), indices (e.g., S&P 500, Nasdaq-100), or cryptocurrencies (e.g., Bitcoin). These ETFs aim to provide investors with weekly income distributions while maintaining exposure to the performance of the underlying assets, subject to a cap on potential gains. The YieldBOOST family includes ETFs like TSYY (Tesla), NVYY (NVIDIA), XBTY (Bitcoin), YSPY (S&P 500) and TQQY (Nasdaq-100). The strategy involves selling put options to generate premium income and buying put options to mitigate extreme downside risks, aligning with GraniteShares' philosophy of innovative, low-cost, and high-conviction investment solutions The first YieldBOOSTTM ETF, the GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) was launched in December 2024. TSYY is the most popular ETF so far by AUM. The suite has since continued to grow both in size of funds and popularity.

YieldBOOST TM ETF Suite Ticker GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF TSYY GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF NVYY GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF XBTC GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF TQQY GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF YSPY



About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is an award-winning global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products on U.S., U.K, German, French & Italian stock exchanges. The firm is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and provides innovative, cutting-edge investment solutions for the high-conviction investor. Graniteshares believes the future of investing lies at the nexus of alternative thinking, low fees, and disruptive product structures-the core of its high-conviction investment philosophy. The firm launched its first product in 2017 and is a fast-growing ETF issuer with approximately $10* Billion in assets under management spanning a full array of investment strategies.

*As of July 17, 2025

1 An option is a contract that gives the holder the right, but not the obligation to buy or sell a specific asset at a predetermined price on or before a specified date. Options are a type of derivative, meaning their value is derived from the underlying asset.

2 A put option is a contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell an underlying asset at a specified price (the strike price) by or on a specific fate (the expiration date).

