The SHEIN MTL Edit: An Immersive Three-Storey Pop-Up Experience Comes To Montreal

MONTREAL, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, global fashion destination SHEIN is returning to Montreal for the third year in a row with The SHEIN MTL Edit, a three-story pop-up experience designed to bring the brand's digital world to life. Opening July 30, the immersive event will feature SHEIN's largest showcase of Trend Stores ever seen in Quebec, offering a curated look at the brand's premium sub-labels and lifestyle collections.

Curated with Quebec shoppers in mind, the pop-up spans fashion, beauty, home, and accessories, reflecting SHEIN's continued evolution from a fashion-first brand to a complete lifestyle destination. From elevated tailoring and soft summer linens to high-performance activewear and beauty, the experience highlights Trend Stores such as MOTF (tailored essentials), Glowmode (performance activewear), SHEGLAM (beauty and skincare), MUSERA (bold womenswear), SUMWON (modern menswear), CIRELLE (home), and more.

The concept is designed to give shoppers a closer look at the variety, quality, and style SHEIN now delivers across categories.“Pop-ups give us a chance to show that SHEIN is more than what you see on your screen,” says Shirley Yuan, Head of Marketing, SHEIN Canada.“Montreal shoppers will get to explore some of our more elevated collections up close - from premium wardrobe staples to curated home and beauty finds - while still experiencing the accessibility and variety we're known for. It's about showing the depth of the brand as we continue to grow in Canada.”

As with all SHEIN pop-ups, The MTL Edit is thoughtfully designed to reflect the energy of its host city. In Montreal, that means bold style, creative flair, and a deep love for fashion. The space captures the spirit of one of Canada's most influential fashion capitals through maximalist photo moments and curated visual storytelling.

“Our community in Montreal continues to show incredible support for the brand,” says Yuan.“This pop-up is a thank-you and an opportunity for us to deepen that connection and bring the SHEIN experience offline in an exciting and local way. We're thrilled to be back.”

SHEIN will also offer exclusive in-store perks throughout the pop-up. Shoppers can take advantage of a tiered discount - save more as you spend, with up to 30% off select purchases. Plus, customers will receive exclusive gifts with purchase while supplies last. As a special bonus, the first 100 shoppers each day who share a public post from the pop-up on Instagram or TikTok will receive a limited-edition Montreal tote bag, a collectible keepsake from the event.

Visit the #SHEINxmtl pop-up to discover the latest collections, enjoy an immersive shopping experience, and explore exclusive in-store offers.

WHERE:

1420 Stanley Street, Montreal, Quebec

WHEN:

July 30 – August 3 and August 8 – 10

HOURS:

Monday – Saturday: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

SOCIAL HANDLES:



Instagram: @shein_ca

TikTok: @sheinca_ #SHEINxmtl



For more information, please contact

Lori Harito, ...

416.523.9602

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit or follow on Instagram @shein_ca .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at