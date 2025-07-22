403
Air India Wraps Up Precautionary FCS Checks
(MENAFN) Air India has successfully wrapped up precautionary checks on the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) locking systems across its fleets of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Boeing 737s, with no faults detected.
The inspections were conducted in response to a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) order issued on July 14. The mandate came after a devastating crash involving a Boeing 787-8 on June 12, which claimed 260 lives and left 67 injured.
Although Air India began the checks voluntarily on July 12—two days before the directive—they met the July 21 compliance deadline set by the DGCA. The action aligns with a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin released by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), warning of possible unintentional disengagement of the FCS locking function.
The DGCA's emergency directive was triggered by early insights from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India. Initial findings pointed to confusion regarding engine switch operations, which ultimately led to the unintended fuel shutdown during the fatal incident.
In its preliminary report issued a month after the crash, the AAIB found no major defects in the aircraft or engines. The bureau also refrained from suggesting immediate changes for the aircraft’s manufacturer or operators.
