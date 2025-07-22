Promx Partners With Microsoft On Time Tracking Solutions

NUREMBERG, BAVARIA, GERMANY, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Enhanced reporting and time management functions from proMX 365 Time Tracking and proMX 365 Mobile Time Tracking will be integrated into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations.proMX has partnered with Microsoft to develop new time tracking and mobile time tracking solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations. These solutions provide enhanced time management and reporting functions to Dynamics 365 Project Operations. With this collaboration, Microsoft underscores its commitment to investing in the core product capabilities of Project Operations to make it stronger for its customers.These new time tracking features will empower managers to make informed decisions about project progress, resource allocation, and overall performance. Designed to function seamlessly within the Dynamics 365 environment, this addition to Project Operations is the result of years-long collaboration with the product team based on a shared passion for Project Operations. The capabilities were developed with insights gleaned from years of experience with customers who do project-centric work“proMX 365 Productivity Suite solutions are developed to provide our customers with enhanced tools for their project work. This combination of real-world expertise and modern technology (including Agents built on Microsoft Copilot Studio) can be found throughout the proMX product portfolio in proMX 365 Project Portfolio Management, proMX 365 Core and other products” said Peter Linke, proMX CEO.“With this collaboration, even more Microsoft customers are now able to benefit from the years of work and experience that went into Time Tracking and Mobile Time Tracking. We are deeply invested the ongoing success of Project Operations and will continue to develop products, like our AI-enhanced proMX 365 PPM solution, that support it.”“proMX has been with us from the beginning of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations,” said Georg Glantschnig, VP, Dynamics 365 AI ERP at Microsoft.“They have helped us shape the product and bring it to where it is today. They know the solution extremely well and are a partner that customers can absolutely rely on.”proMX assists businesses with their digital transformation, cloud migration projects and the realization of agile organizational structures. The company operates in Germany, the US, India, the UK, Canada and Singapore. proMX is renowned for its unbeatable know-how regarding the cloud business software Dynamics 365, its own compatible products, and an inclusive and international team of experts.

