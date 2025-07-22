Prince Mired Sponsors Closing Of Program Empowering Injured Military Personnel For Tourism Jobs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 22 (Petra) – His Royal Highness Prince Mired bin Raad, Chief Chamberlain and President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, on Tuesday sponsored the closing ceremony of the "Military Injured Persons to Support Tourism" program, which aims to empower injured military personnel and their families and prepare them for integration into the labor market, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sectors.A total of 46 injured military personnel and their family members took part in the program, which spanned 19 months and included more than 190 hours of intensive training in Amman and Irbid. The training covered English language, digital and life skills, along with technical qualifications approved by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to match the needs of the local labor market.Implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Hashemite Commission for Disabled Military Personnel, Boeing, and AMIDEAST/Jordan, the program also included psychosocial support sessions to improve participants' mental health and overall well-being. AMIDEAST coordinated with more than 15 tourism employers to help market participants' CVs.In remarks at the event, Prince Mired highlighted the significance of such innovative programs that empower injured military personnel and help integrate them into the workforce. He said, "This process began more than 25 years ago, and we have made real progress in supporting injured military personnel, whether through training or rehabilitation, based on our belief in their right to a dignified and productive life."He described the initiative as a pioneering model of national and international partnership that enhances the participants' capabilities both professionally and psychologically. His Highness also praised the implementing partners and called for launching similar initiatives in other sectors.Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President of Boeing Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Central Asia, said the company is proud to support veterans in their transition to civilian life, commending the Hashemite Commission for its role in creating sustainable impact.Fadi Balawi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, underscored the ministry's commitment to such programs, especially those aimed at empowering disabled military personnel. He said the tourism sector in Jordan continues to grow and requires qualified professionals to meet its expanding needs.He added that the ministry will continue to back initiatives that promote the integration of diverse groups into the labor market and enhance their economic and social participation.Nour Rasheed, AMIDEAST/Jordan Country Director, affirmed the value of the partnership model, noting that participants not only gained technical skills but also restored their self-confidence and sense of belonging, becoming active contributors in the tourism sector.