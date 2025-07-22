403
ASE Index Dips 0.09 Percent, Trading Reaches JD9.3 Million
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 22 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Tuesday's trading session down by 0.09 percent, settling at 2,883 points.
A total of 6.8 million shares were traded through 3,824 transactions, with a trading value of JD9.3 million.
Out of the companies whose shares were traded, 39 recorded gains, 29 declined, and 28 remained unchanged.
