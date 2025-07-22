QC And Federation Of Sudanese Chambers Discuss Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) discussed the investment climate and available opportunities in both the State of Qatar and the Republic of the Sudan, as well as ways to enhance cooperation between businessmen from both countries to boost mutual investments and bilateral trade.

This came during a meeting between Chairman of Qatar Chamber HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani and President of the Federation of Sudanese Chambers HE Saud Mamoun Al Barir.

The meeting discussed the relations between the two countries, particularly in the commercial and economic fields, and ways to enhance them. Both sides emphasized the role of the private sector in developing these ties, and the role of Qatar Chamber and the Sudanese Chambers Union in stimulating trade and investment between the two countries to boost the level of commercial exchange.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani affirmed the deep-rooted and historical fraternal relations between Qatar and Sudan, noting that Qatari businessmen are keen to expand their investments in Sudan. He pointed out that there is potential to increase the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, which currently does not reflect the available capabilities nor meet their aspirations. He stressed that the private sector in both countries can play an effective role in significantly increasing trade exchange.

For his part, President of the Federation of Sudanese Chambers HE Saud Mamoun Al Barir praised the close brotherly relations between the two nations and expressed his admiration for Qatar's economic progress and urban development. He affirmed the Sudanese Chambers Union's keenness to strengthen cooperation with Qatar Chamber and the Qatari private sector in a way that supports the development of commercial relations between the two brotherly countries.