QC And Federation Of Sudanese Chambers Discuss Investment Opportunities
Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) discussed the investment climate and available opportunities in both the State of Qatar and the Republic of the Sudan, as well as ways to enhance cooperation between businessmen from both countries to boost mutual investments and bilateral trade.
This came during a meeting between Chairman of Qatar Chamber HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani and President of the Federation of Sudanese Chambers HE Saud Mamoun Al Barir.
The meeting discussed the relations between the two countries, particularly in the commercial and economic fields, and ways to enhance them. Both sides emphasized the role of the private sector in developing these ties, and the role of Qatar Chamber and the Sudanese Chambers Union in stimulating trade and investment between the two countries to boost the level of commercial exchange.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani affirmed the deep-rooted and historical fraternal relations between Qatar and Sudan, noting that Qatari businessmen are keen to expand their investments in Sudan. He pointed out that there is potential to increase the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, which currently does not reflect the available capabilities nor meet their aspirations. He stressed that the private sector in both countries can play an effective role in significantly increasing trade exchange.
For his part, President of the Federation of Sudanese Chambers HE Saud Mamoun Al Barir praised the close brotherly relations between the two nations and expressed his admiration for Qatar's economic progress and urban development. He affirmed the Sudanese Chambers Union's keenness to strengthen cooperation with Qatar Chamber and the Qatari private sector in a way that supports the development of commercial relations between the two brotherly countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment