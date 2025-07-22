PAEA Partners With ITS To Enhance Assessment Experience For PA Programs Nationwide

- Olivia Ziegler, Chief Experience Officer at PAEABALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ITS , a global leader in test delivery and AI-powered assessment solutions, has been selected by the PA Education Association (PAEA) to deliver its PAEA Assessments. Launching in early 2026, the transition marks a major milestone in PAEA's commitment to providing a consistent, high-quality experience to its members and the students they serve.PAEA selected ITS after a thorough evaluation process aimed at identifying a partner that could meet both the immediate and long-term needs of its assessment program. ITS brings a level of scale, reliability, and flexibility that aligns with PAEA's vision for the future of PA education.The new platform will offer an intuitive and user-friendly testing environment, enhanced system reliability, and improved performance to support seamless exam administration. Faculty can expect expanded tools and resources to manage assessments efficiently, while programs will benefit from greater flexibility to adapt as PA education evolves."With this transition, we are investing in a better experience for our faculty, staff, and students," said Olivia Ziegler, Chief Experience Officer at PAEA. "ITS understands the unique needs of the PA education community, and their proven track record across healthcare and other high-stakes fields makes them an ideal partner as we move forward."ITS brings 28 years of experience delivering secure, scalable testing solutions to credentialing and licensure organizations, delivering over 26 million tests annually. Known for its commitment to integrity, accessibility, and flexibility, ITS combines a robust technology infrastructure with a partnership-first mindset to support long-term client success."We are deeply passionate about supporting the medical community through assessments. This is the kind of program and partnership we're proud to champion," said Brodie Wise, EVP of Business Development and Marketing at ITS. "We're honored to support PAEA's mission and excited to collaborate with their team to deliver seamless, high-quality exams and a user experience that keeps candidates coming back."PAEA is the only national organization representing PA educational programs in the United States, serving more than 300 member programs. This partnership with ITS ensures that PAEA's assessment delivery will continue to evolve alongside the needs of its members and their students, without compromising on quality, reliability, or support.To learn more about the transition, visit:

