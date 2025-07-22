Member of Hezbollah gets killed in IDF airstrike in Lebanon

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-22 07:45:45
(MENAFN) A Hezbollah fighter was killed on Monday in an Israeli airstrike that struck a motorcycle in a border town in southern Lebanon, as reported by various local sources.

Reports stated that the attack involved a “hostile drone” that targeted the motorcycle in the town of al-Tiri, near the Lebanese-Israeli border. The strike resulted in the death of the rider.

According to security sources, the individual who died in the strike was identified as Mohammad Fadi Shaaito, a member of Hezbollah and a resident of the same area.

In an official statement, Hezbollah confirmed Shaaito’s death, declaring he "was martyred on the path to Jerusalem," without offering additional information.

