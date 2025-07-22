403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Member of Hezbollah gets killed in IDF airstrike in Lebanon
(MENAFN) A Hezbollah fighter was killed on Monday in an Israeli airstrike that struck a motorcycle in a border town in southern Lebanon, as reported by various local sources.
Reports stated that the attack involved a “hostile drone” that targeted the motorcycle in the town of al-Tiri, near the Lebanese-Israeli border. The strike resulted in the death of the rider.
According to security sources, the individual who died in the strike was identified as Mohammad Fadi Shaaito, a member of Hezbollah and a resident of the same area.
In an official statement, Hezbollah confirmed Shaaito’s death, declaring he "was martyred on the path to Jerusalem," without offering additional information.
Reports stated that the attack involved a “hostile drone” that targeted the motorcycle in the town of al-Tiri, near the Lebanese-Israeli border. The strike resulted in the death of the rider.
According to security sources, the individual who died in the strike was identified as Mohammad Fadi Shaaito, a member of Hezbollah and a resident of the same area.
In an official statement, Hezbollah confirmed Shaaito’s death, declaring he "was martyred on the path to Jerusalem," without offering additional information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment