Thailand government prepares for arrival of Tropical Storm Wipha
(MENAFN) Authorities in Thailand are preparing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Wipha, which is forecasted to bring dangerous weather conditions starting Tuesday. The country is already grappling with the effects of strong winds, heavy rains, and turbulent seas, which have led to the deaths of two Chinese tourists, according to reports.
The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning early Tuesday, predicting intense rainfall across several regions including the North, Northeast, Central, and East. Officials cautioned that these downpours could trigger flash flooding and forest runoff.
In addition to heavy rain, hazardous sea conditions are expected. The TMD warned that strong waves in both the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand would make it unsafe for small boats, advising them to stay docked. “The period of strongest impact is expected to start from Tuesday through Thursday,” the department’s statement said.
Tourism-heavy provinces like Phuket and Krabi, located along the Andaman coastline, have already experienced severe weather since the weekend due to the storm system. The rough seas and heavy rainfall in these areas were linked to the deaths of two Chinese nationals, as stated by reports.
