Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.

MultiBank Group, one of the largest and most regulated financial derivatives institutions, has officially launched the $MBG Token Generation Event (TGE), following a record-breaking pre-sale that saw millions of tokens snapped up in minutes.

$MBG has launched on MEXC and Gate.io, with additional availability on MultiBank.io and Uniswap, as part of its broader integration across centralized and decentralized trading platforms.

The July 18 pre-sale sold out in minutes, proving $MBG's unique edge: a crypto asset anchored in real-world value. Backed by MultiBank Group's $35 billion daily trading volume and $29 billion in real assets across the group's four-pillar ecosystem, $MBG delivers tangible utility for the future of finance. A $440 million buyback and burn program will further support growth over the next four years.

$MBG will serve as a core utility token across MultiBank Group's integrated four-pillar ecosystem, supporting transaction fees, staking, rewards, and internal settlements. Its applications extend throughout:



MultiBank TradFi: The Group's flagship contract-for-difference (CFD) business, which generated $362 million in revenue last year.

MEX Exchange: A forthcoming institutional-focused crypto ECN (Electronic Communication Network) built for large-scale liquidity aggregation, valued at $23.7 billion.

MultiBank.io RWA: The real estate tokenization platform and marketplace, with a $3 billion agreement involving MAG Lifestyle Development that will introduce premium properties such as the Ritz-Carlton Residences. MultiBank.io: A highly regulated digital asset exchange enabling spot trading, derivatives, and future DeFi integrations.

The launch of $MBG has already garnered what the team describes as strong interest and engagement from the crypto community.

The Token is Now Live on

About Multibank Group

, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives. With over 2 million clients in 100+ countries and a daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion, it offers a broad range of brokerage and asset management services. Renowned for innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group is regulated by 17+ top-tier financial authorities across five continents. Its award-winning platforms provide up to 500:1 leverage across Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 international awards for trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, users can visit MultiBank Group's