Madras HC Orders Rs 25 Lakh Additional Compensation In Custodial Death Of Temple Guard

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 22 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay an additional Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation to the family of Ajith Kumar, a 28-year-old temple guard who allegedly died due to custodial torture in Sivaganga district.

This is in addition to the Rs 7.5 lakh previously disbursed by the state.

The court issued the directive while hearing a batch of petitions seeking an impartial investigation and accountability in the custodial death case, which has triggered widespread public outrage across Tamil Nadu.

It further instructed to consider applications from key witnesses in the case seeking protection under the Witness Protection Scheme, amid concerns of intimidation commonly associated with custodial violence cases.

Ajith Kumar, who was working as a security guard at the Madapuram Kaliamman Temple, was picked up by the Sivaganga police for questioning based on a theft complaint filed by two women -- Sivakami and her daughter Nikitha -- who claimed that 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery had been stolen from their vehicle.

Shortly after being taken into custody, Ajith was found dead. His family alleged that he had been brutally tortured during police interrogation, leading to his death. They rejected the police's initial claim that the death was natural, sparking protests, media attention, and political condemnation.

Under increasing public pressure, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case and registered an FIR on July 12 against unidentified officers of the Sivaganga crime branch unit.

During its probe, the CBI reportedly found that the vehicle used by police to pick up Ajith had a fake registration number -- a revelation that has further deepened suspicions of foul play.

Six policemen involved in the interrogation were placed under suspension, and a departmental inquiry is currently underway.

The court's strong observations and directives have intensified calls for justice and accountability in a case that has once again highlighted the issue of custodial violence in the state.