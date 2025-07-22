Radsite Launches First National Accreditation Program For Remote Scanning

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation

Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite's Standards Committee Chairperson

Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer

Garry Carneal, JD, MA RadSite President & CEO

Now Accepting Applications from MRI and CT Imaging Facilities

- Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer, RadSiteANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RadSiteTM, a leading accreditation organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, announced today the formal launch of the Remote Scanning Accreditation Program for MRI and CT imaging.Eliot Siegel, MD, Chair of RadSite's Standards Committee, notes,“RadSite is now offering the first comprehensive accreditation program, approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Servies (CMS), that allows operating imaging technologists to work from a remote location. In addition, the new RadSite Standards establish specific guidelines addressing the professional, operational, technical and quality improvement requirements to run a safe and effective remote scanning program.”“With the rapid expansion of teleradiology and mobile imaging platforms, RadSite's new accreditation pathway addresses a growing need for standardized quality benchmarks, technologist credentialing, equipment safety, and remote imaging protocols,” notes Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer of RadSite.“The program is built to ensure that patients receive high-quality imaging services, regardless of where the scan physically occurs.”RadSite is now accepting applications from imaging suppliers. Contact RadSite at ... or (443) 440-6007, for additional details or to schedule a demo. Click here to learn more about the Remote Scanning Accreditation Program and request a complimentary copy of the Remote Scanning Standards.In January 2021, RadSite developed a policy for the use of remote imaging technologists and in-suite aides for CT and MRI imaging. This was in response to the increased number of remote scanning programs in operation due to rise of telehealth capabilities and the shortage of technologists in many locations. The policy was approved by CMS in August 2021. Since its adoption, RadSite has required imaging suppliers with remote scanning programs to attest that they comply with the policy.In 2023, RadSite established a Remote Scanning Workgroup to work jointly with the RadSite Standards Committee. Together, they drafted the Remote Scanning Accreditation Program Standard and Guide, version 1.0. The new Remote Scanning Standards provide a detailed framework to support and evaluate Remote Scanning Programs. These Standards were reviewed and approved by RadSite's Board of Directors and CMS in early 2025.Garry Carneal, JD, RadSite President and CEO, commented,“With the widespread use of remote scanning operations and the need to ensure that similar safety practices are put into place as with conventional scanning, RadSite decided to create a formal accreditation program with more detailed requirements. During the past few months, RadSite has been beta testing the new Standards with several imaging suppliers, creating a new Remote Scanning Accreditation Portal, and fine-tuning the accreditation review process.”RadSite's new Remote Scanning Accreditation Program evaluates organizations on:* Remote technologist workflows and licensure* Clinical protocols and image quality* Equipment performance and compliance* Data transmission and cybersecurity safeguards* Oversight and quality improvement measures.RadSite offers six accreditation programs related to advanced diagnostic imaging. To learn more about RadSite's Remote Scanning Accreditation Program, click here.To listen to several webinars on Remote Scanning trends and RadSite's accreditation review process, visit RadSite's YouTube page and navigate to the Remote Scanning Playlist.To learn more about RadSite, visit . To contact a RadSite representative, email ... or call 443-440-6007.###About RadSiteTM ( )Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or ....

Andie Matthews

RadSite

443-440-5622

...

