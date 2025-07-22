Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Thanks Donald Trump For Sharing His Speech At Shusha Global Media Forum

2025-07-22 06:05:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed his gratitude to President of the United States of America Donald Trump for sharing his speech at the Shusha Global Media Forum, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his X account:

“I would like to express my gratitude to President Donald Trump for sharing my remarks on his social media platform regarding the U.S.-Azerbaijan partnership and his commitment to a peace agenda - both globally and in our region - which I conveyed at the Shusha Global Media Forum.

Once again, I wish to underscore our support for President Trump's vision and efforts to promote peace and stability around the world, including in our region. We also share common values, such as the importance of family traditions, and remain hopeful that U.S.-Azerbaijan relations will reach a new level during his Presidency.

We wish him continued success in all his endeavors toward this goal.”

