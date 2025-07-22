President Ilham Aliyev Thanks Donald Trump For Sharing His Speech At Shusha Global Media Forum
President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his X account:
“I would like to express my gratitude to President Donald Trump for sharing my remarks on his social media platform regarding the U.S.-Azerbaijan partnership and his commitment to a peace agenda - both globally and in our region - which I conveyed at the Shusha Global Media Forum.
Once again, I wish to underscore our support for President Trump's vision and efforts to promote peace and stability around the world, including in our region. We also share common values, such as the importance of family traditions, and remain hopeful that U.S.-Azerbaijan relations will reach a new level during his Presidency.
We wish him continued success in all his endeavors toward this goal.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment