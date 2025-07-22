Jordan Suspends Sheep Imports From Syria To Support Local Breeders

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 22 (Petra) – Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat on Monday announced the suspension of import licenses for live sheep from the Syrian Arab Republic, effective since the beginning of July, to safeguard local production and support Jordanian livestock breeders.Hneifat said the decision is part of the ministry's efforts to restore balance to the domestic market, particularly given the current abundance of locally produced sheep. He described the suspension as temporary, intended to allow space for marketing domestic products.He stressed that the ministry is monitoring market trends closely and taking flexible, well-considered measures to ensure price stability, maintain food security, and balance supply and demand. He emphasized the ministry's commitment to supporting the agricultural and livestock production chain through an integrated approach that guarantees the sector's sustainability.Hneifat added that the ministry will not hesitate to introduce further measures in the interest of local breeders, while strictly upholding health and veterinary regulations related to livestock. He urged all concerned parties to cooperate in implementing the decision in service of the public interest.The move comes amid heightened government focus on the agricultural sector, as part of national plans and policies to increase local production, enhance self-sufficiency, and generate economic opportunities for rural communities and livestock breeders across the Kingdom.