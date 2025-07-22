403
Russia Bars European Officials from Entering Country Following EU Sanctions
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Russia declared a major expansion of its blacklist, barring numerous European officials from entering the country as a direct retaliation to the European Union’s latest rounds of sanctions against Moscow.
According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the intensified entry restrictions are a reaction to the EU’s 17th and 18th sanctions packages, enacted on May 20 and last week, respectively.
“The European Union continues to increase its unilateral, illegitimate from the point of view of international law, restrictive measures against Russia that undermine the prerogatives of the UN Security Council,” the ministry asserted.
The revised list targets “employees of law enforcement agencies, state and commercial organizations, citizens of EU member states and a number of other Western countries responsible for providing military assistance to Kyiv,” the statement explained.
Additionally, it singles out individuals involved in the formation of a tribunal launched last month by Ukraine and the Council of Europe, as well as officials pushing for the seizure of Russian assets or using their proceeds to support Kyiv.
“Anti-Russian hostile actions are not capable of exerting any influence on the policy of our country. Russia will continue to follow the course of defending its national interests and protecting the new fair world order,” the ministry said, stressing that any further EU sanctions would prompt a “timely and adequate” response.
The ministry did not release the names of those newly subjected to the expanded travel bans.
The EU’s latest, 18th sanctions package, introduced last Friday, focused on cutting Moscow’s energy revenues, restricting its banking sector, targeting military suppliers, and limiting trade, while also imposing stricter controls on Belarus.
