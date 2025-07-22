ULLU OTT Platform Announces Official Launch Of Ullucoin With Strategic Backing From Cypher Capital
On the launch, Avinash Duggar, CEO of ULLU, said, “This is a big moment for India and for ULLU. We've always strived to stay ahead of the curve, empowering users and building a smarter entertainment economy.”
He added ,“UlluCoin is more than just a token; it's a full-stack utility ecosystem built on one of the most active OTT platforms in the region. With over 109 million downloads and 42 million active users worldwide, ULLU offers native distribution, unmatched engagement, and a powerful use case for real-world blockchain adoption.”
As the platform expands globally, it aims to blend bold content with meaningful token utility. To ensure user safety and prevent scams, UlluCoin will only be available through the ULLU App and the official website, ullucoin . With one of the largest user bases in the Indian OTT space and steady daily new user footfall, ULLU is launching a reward system where current and future users earn free coins as points. These points, gained through actions like signing up, sharing, or subscribing, can be redeemed as UlluCoin.
The project is currently finalising listings and will release further information on exchange partnerships and public sale dates in the coming weeks.
