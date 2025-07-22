Top African And Global Voices In Technology To Speak At Africa Tech Festival 2025

Africa Tech Festival ( ), the longest running and most influential tech event on the continent, has announced the first wave of 25 headline speakers for its 2025 edition, bringing together influential voices from global tech, government, and business who are driving the growth and transformation of Africa's digital economy.

The 2025 speaker line-up features some of the most influential voices in global technology and African business leadership. Among them is Bernardo Mariano Junior , Assistant Secretary-General and Chief Information Technology Officer at the United Nations, who brings a global governance perspective to digital development. Mark Elliott , President for Africa at Mastercard , will offer insights into advancing inclusive finance across the continent. Representing the frontier of artificial intelligence, Emmanuel Lubanzadio , Senior Director and Head of Africa at OpenAI , will contribute to conversations around AI adoption and policy readiness in African markets.

Also speaking is Odunayo Eweniyi , a prominent tech entrepreneur and investor, serving as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of PiggyVest and General Partner at First Capital , who will share perspectives on fintech growth and funding in Africa. From the telecoms and enterprise space, Tumi Chamayou , Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN South Africa , and Ravi Bhat , Chief Technology and Solutions Officer at Microsoft Africa , will explore enterprise innovation and the role of strategic partnerships in enabling digital infrastructure.

They will be joined by senior decision-makers from across the public and private sectors, including technology and strategy executives from African Bank, Transnet, Cell C, Telkom, the Department of Public Service and Administration of South Africa, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Together, these leaders represent a broad spectrum of industries and expertise, united by a common goal: to drive forward Africa's digital transformation.

Africa Tech Festival 2025 will be held in Cape Town from 11 to 13 November. The conference will feature a structured programme built around four core tracks: AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite, and The AI Summit Cape Town. Each track is designed to address key areas of technological advancement and policy development across the continent. This year's agenda is also framed by four central themes: Responsible Innovation, Inclusive Investment, Connectivity for Development, and Policy Harmonisation. These themes reflect the Festival's commitment to providing a platform for examining the challenges and opportunities shaping Africa's digital economy.

“We're excited to share a speaker roster that truly represents the diversity of experience shaping Africa's tech future,” said Kadi Diallo, Portfolio Manager for Africa Tech Festival.“These are individuals who are actively working to improve systems, close gaps, and build digital infrastructure that works for everyone.”

“This year, you'll also notice a bold new look and feel as we unveil our refreshed branding. It marks the start of a new era for the Africa Tech Festival-one that reflects the scale, ambition, and innovation of the continent's thriving tech ecosystem.”

Following the success of 2024, Africa Tech Festival will continue to provide in-depth discussions on national digital strategies, economic growth, infrastructure, and public-private collaboration. Although a formal partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) is still under consideration, last year's engagement with senior government officials led to meaningful policy dialogue. Now in its third decade, the Festival remains a key platform for shaping Africa's digital transformation through informed debate, investment, and strategic partnerships.

Further programme details and additional speakers will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Registration for Africa Tech Festival 2025 is now open and can be completed via the official portal here ( ).

About Africa Tech Festival:

Now in its 28th edition, Africa Tech Festival 2025 will take place from 11 to 13 November 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), bringing together over 15,000 technology leaders, policymakers, investors, startups, and visionaries. The festival encompasses four anchor events :



AfricaCom – The continent's largest telecoms and connectivity event

AfricaTech – The hub for technology, innovation, and enterprise growth

AfricaIgnite – Driving growth and impact in Africa's startup ecosystem The AI Summit Cape Town – Where commercial AI comes to life



With over 500 speakers, 300 exhibitors, and multiple networking opportunities , Africa Tech Festival remains the largest and most influential tech event on the continent.