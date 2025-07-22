403
UNICEF states Palestinians are dying because of Israel horrific starvation
(MENAFN) The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has issued a grave alert regarding the deepening hunger crisis in Gaza, describing it as a "man-made disaster" fueled by Israel’s ongoing blockade that is preventing essential aid from reaching civilians.
“Hunger is widespread in Gaza and people are dying,” the organization said in a message posted on X, illustrating the harsh conditions faced daily by families under siege.
According to UNICEF, the level of malnutrition among children has become “catastrophic,” with a severe lack of food and clean water now pushing the population to the edge. The agency noted that “food is dangerously scarce, and clean water is below emergency levels,” while access to aid remains extremely limited and dangerous.
“Aid is severely restricted and dangerous to access,” the agency stated, underscoring the urgent need for unrestricted humanitarian support. “Enough is enough. The United Nations must be allowed to deliver aid of all types at scale to families, wherever they are.”
“Starvation is a horrific reality for children and families in Gaza,” UNICEF emphasized, reiterating its call for immediate and unhindered access to life-saving aid in the besieged territory.
This warning arrives as Israeli air and ground operations continue across Gaza without pause. The ongoing genocide, combined with blockades on food and medical supplies, has pushed Gaza’s population into an escalating humanitarian catastrophe.
In the last 24 hours alone, at least 18 people have reportedly died of starvation, as conditions continue to deteriorate due to intense bombardment and the lack of resources needed for survival.
Since October 2023, more than 59,000 Palestinians—many of them women and children—have been killed in the Israeli campaign. The genocide has caused massive destruction, collapsed the healthcare system, and triggered widespread food insecurity throughout the enclave.
In response to the genocide, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the enclave.
