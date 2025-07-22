Doha Municipality Steps Up Food Safety Inspections In Summer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Doha Municipality has intensified its inspection campaigns to ensure the safety and hygiene of food establishments across the city during summer.

Assistant Director of the Control Department at Doha Municipality Hamad Sultan Al-Shahwani, announced that extended working hours and increased field inspection campaigns are part of a pre-planned strategy that covers the entire year, with special emphasis on peak seasons like summer.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said“We develop a seasonal inspection plan at the beginning of each year to ensure that our resources and personnel are effectively deployed during critical periods,” Al-Shahwani said.

“The presence of inspectors in high-traffic areas is vital to protect public health and safety.”

He emphasized that food safety remains a top priority for the municipality, noting that there is close coordination between health inspectors and municipal doctors, who rotate duties to maintain consistent inspection coverage.

Regarding how decisions are made to take action against food establishments, Al-Shahwani explained that assessments are based on inspector reports, whether from routine checks or in response to public complaints.

“We evaluate the seriousness of violations reported by inspectors. Depending on the severity, we may issue a warning, impose a fine, or order a temporary closure of the establishment,” he said.

Inspections are conducted using advanced equipment to detect health hazards in food.

If food is confirmed to be unsafe, closure orders can range from two days up to sixty days, depending on the nature and risk level of the violation.

Al-Shahwani also stressed that the presence of more inspectors during the summer season helps create a visible deterrent for negligent establishments and reassures the public that strict health standards are being enforced.

“Our inspectors are equipped with modern tools to perform rapid on-site testing, ensuring immediate action when required,” he added.

In addition to inspections, the municipality also works to educate food business operators and staff on safe handling, storage, and preparation practices.

Awareness campaigns and training sessions are conducted regularly to improve compliance and prevent violations.

The public is encouraged to report any concerns regarding food safety through official complaint channels.

Al-Shahwani reaffirmed the municipality's commitment to taking all reports seriously and acting swiftly to investigate and resolve issues.

The intensified summer inspections reflect Doha Municipality's broader mission to uphold public health standards, especially during times of increased activity.

Authorities say such proactive measures not only ensure safer dining experiences for residents and tourists but also reinforce Qatar's reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.