Britain’s Foreign Secretary condemns Israel over starving Palestinians
(MENAFN) Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy has sharply criticized Israel’s humanitarian aid system in Gaza, calling it "inhumane" and "dangerous," and condemned the killing of Palestinian civilians seeking food and medical aid.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Lammy said that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which resumed nearly four months ago, has resulted in the deaths of almost 60,000 people since October 2023. He highlighted that Israeli forces have displaced Palestinians from 86% of the Gaza Strip, leaving approximately two million people confined to an area barely over 20 square miles.
“Whatever the Israeli government might claim, the repeated displacement of so many civilians is not keeping them safe. In fact, it’s quite the reverse,” Lammy stated.
He described the current Israeli aid distribution system as a "grotesque spectacle" that forces desperate civilians — including children — to scramble unsafely for basic necessities. “The new Israeli aid system is inhumane, it’s dangerous, and it deprives Gazans of human dignity,” he said.
Lammy also condemned the rising number of civilian deaths during aid distribution attempts, noting that almost 1,000 people have been killed while seeking aid since May — including 100 over the past weekend. He pointed to recent airstrikes targeting civilians waiting outside health clinics, calling such actions indefensible.
“Israeli jets have hit women and children waiting for a health clinic to open,” he said. “I utterly condemn the killing of civilians seeking to meet their most basic needs. What possible military justification can there be for strikes that have killed desperate, starving children?”
While reaffirming the UK’s support for Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, Lammy warned that the Israeli government’s ongoing actions in Gaza are causing “untold damage” to its global reputation and threatening its long-term security.
He also denounced statements made by Israeli officials suggesting plans to push Gaza’s entire population into Rafah. “This is a cruel vision which must never come to pass,” Lammy said.
