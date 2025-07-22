403
Forest Fires Engulf Indonesia's West Sumatra
(MENAFN) Authorities in Indonesia's West Sumatra province have issued an emergency declaration for forest and land fires in Solok and Limapuluh Kota regencies amid a spike in fire hotspots driven by the prolonged dry season, an official confirmed Tuesday.
Ilham Wahab of the West Sumatra Provincial Disaster Management Agency reported widespread fire activity across Solok.
"In Solok Regency alone, forest and land fires have occurred in all 14 districts," said Ilham.
Despite the severity, aerial firefighting support via water bombing helicopters has not been deployed. Ilham explained that the National Disaster Management Agency is currently focusing its resources on neighboring Riau and South Sumatra provinces, where fire conditions are even more severe.
In Limapuluh Kota, local firefighting efforts are being hampered by difficult geography and a lack of sufficient tools, according to Rahmadinol, head of the regency's disaster management agency.
"Most of the fire locations in Limapuluh Kota have slopes of 70-90 degrees, which makes firefighting efforts very challenging," Rahmadinol said.
Data from the West Sumatra Forestry Service reveals that between early 2025 and July 19, at least 64 fire incidents have scorched approximately 140.87 hectares across nine cities and regencies in the province.
