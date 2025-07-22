Uzbekistan To Launch New Hydroelectric Power Stations To Support Growing Energy Demand

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 22. Uzbekistan is
set to launch several new hydroelectric power stations by the end
of this year across the Tashkent, Namangan, Kashkadarya, and
Surkhandarya regions, with a combined capacity of 162 MW, Trend reports, citing the
Uzbek president's office.
These new stations are expected to generate 648 million
kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, providing a crucial boost
to meet the rising energy demands of the population and supporting
the country's rapidly growing economy.
The announcement was made during a presentation where President
Shavkat Mirziyoyev was briefed on the progress of various joint
projects with international partners in Uzbekistan's oil and gas
sector.
In addition to these initiatives, Uzbekistan is making
significant strides in enhancing its energy infrastructure to meet
rising domestic consumption. A number of major projects have been
launched, with much of this progress attributed to the President's
foreign visits and the business forums organized during these
trips.
One key development is an agreement with Azerbaijan's SOCAR
company for oil exploration and extraction in the Ustyurt region.
Joint geological surveys are planned in the region to identify and
assess further exploration opportunities in promising areas.
Uzbekistan is also collaborating with various international
partners to advance initiatives in areas such as the development of
complex oil fields, digital transformation of the energy sector,
and the training of specialists to meet the growing demands of the
industry.
During the presentation, officials provided updates on the
status of these projects and outlined plans for future expansion.
President Mirziyoyev stressed the need to accelerate the
development of specific oil fields, urging a fully integrated
production cycle-from geological exploration to the processing of
finished products.
The President also underscored the importance of adopting modern
drilling technologies to boost oil and gas production. He called
for greater efficiency in the operation of wells in existing
foreign and joint ventures to maximize output and reduce costs.
The meeting also focused on preparations for the upcoming
autumn-winter season. Officials presented measures being taken to
increase energy production, inject gas into underground storage
facilities, and ensure a steady and balanced supply of energy
resources.
At the Talimardjan Thermal Power Station, the construction of
two combined-cycle power units with a total capacity of 1,065 MW is
well underway. Additionally, a new thermal power station with a
capacity of 1,573 MW is being built in the Syrdarya region. The
total designed capacity of these projects will reach 20 billion
kilowatt-hours annually.
Efforts are also underway to repair critical infrastructure,
including power transmission networks and substations. Authorities
are securing necessary fuel reserves, spare parts, and components
to ensure the uninterrupted operation of thermal power plants
during peak demand periods.
President Mirziyoyev has tasked relevant authorities with the
ongoing modernization of Uzbekistan's energy infrastructure,
ensuring that the country's power supply remains stable and
reliable, which is essential to sustain economic growth and meet
the needs of its citizens.
