Uzbekistan To Launch New Hydroelectric Power Stations To Support Growing Energy Demand

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 22. Uzbekistan is set to launch several new hydroelectric power stations by the end of this year across the Tashkent, Namangan, Kashkadarya, and Surkhandarya regions, with a combined capacity of 162 MW, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

These new stations are expected to generate 648 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, providing a crucial boost to meet the rising energy demands of the population and supporting the country's rapidly growing economy.

The announcement was made during a presentation where President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was briefed on the progress of various joint projects with international partners in Uzbekistan's oil and gas sector.

In addition to these initiatives, Uzbekistan is making significant strides in enhancing its energy infrastructure to meet rising domestic consumption. A number of major projects have been launched, with much of this progress attributed to the President's foreign visits and the business forums organized during these trips.

One key development is an agreement with Azerbaijan's SOCAR company for oil exploration and extraction in the Ustyurt region. Joint geological surveys are planned in the region to identify and assess further exploration opportunities in promising areas.

Uzbekistan is also collaborating with various international partners to advance initiatives in areas such as the development of complex oil fields, digital transformation of the energy sector, and the training of specialists to meet the growing demands of the industry.

During the presentation, officials provided updates on the status of these projects and outlined plans for future expansion. President Mirziyoyev stressed the need to accelerate the development of specific oil fields, urging a fully integrated production cycle-from geological exploration to the processing of finished products.

The President also underscored the importance of adopting modern drilling technologies to boost oil and gas production. He called for greater efficiency in the operation of wells in existing foreign and joint ventures to maximize output and reduce costs.

The meeting also focused on preparations for the upcoming autumn-winter season. Officials presented measures being taken to increase energy production, inject gas into underground storage facilities, and ensure a steady and balanced supply of energy resources.

At the Talimardjan Thermal Power Station, the construction of two combined-cycle power units with a total capacity of 1,065 MW is well underway. Additionally, a new thermal power station with a capacity of 1,573 MW is being built in the Syrdarya region. The total designed capacity of these projects will reach 20 billion kilowatt-hours annually.

Efforts are also underway to repair critical infrastructure, including power transmission networks and substations. Authorities are securing necessary fuel reserves, spare parts, and components to ensure the uninterrupted operation of thermal power plants during peak demand periods.

President Mirziyoyev has tasked relevant authorities with the ongoing modernization of Uzbekistan's energy infrastructure, ensuring that the country's power supply remains stable and reliable, which is essential to sustain economic growth and meet the needs of its citizens.