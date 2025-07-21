Best Deal Week Spotlight: TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G Delivers Smarter Tech At A Smarter Price

MENAFN - GetNews) TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and leading technology companies, is bringing summer deal excitement to tech lovers with a major offer on its TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G smartphone. With TCL's groundbreaking NXTPAPER screen technology which is easy on the eyes, this device offers a robust suite of AI features, powerful performance, and all-day battery life -all at a price that makes innovation accessible. From July 21 to 27, customers can enjoy 30% off both the 128GB and 256GB versions, available exclusively on Amazon.







TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G : A Smarter Choice

Clarity, color, and comfort are redefined with the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G unique display screen. Ideal for avid readers, professionals, and digital enthusiasts, the screen mimics the look and feel of real paper while reducing blue light emissions by up to 61%. The display is certified for low blue light (Eyesafe®), reflection-free viewing (TÜV Rheinland), and a more familiar, paper-like feel (SGS), allowing power users to stay online longer, with less discomfort than a conventional LCD screen.

Adaptable Display Modes for Every Scenario

With a dedicated mode-switching button, users can toggle between four visual modes-Standard, Ink Paper, Color Paper, and Max Ink-customized for reading, sketching, and immersive viewing. From vibrant colors to eye-soothing greyscale, the display adapts to every use case.

Immersive Entertainment On-the-Go

Entertainment enthusiasts will appreciate the 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate display, delivering fluid visuals for gaming and streaming. DTS enhanced dual stereo speakers produce immersive 3D surround sound, combining deep bass with crystal-clear dialogue for a theater-like experience.

AI Assistant That Goes Beyond the Expected

Powered by TCL's AI engine, the device boosts productivity with intelligent tools, including real-time transcription, content summarization, and multilingual translation. Whether managing meetings, creating content, or organizing study notes, users can perform tasks more efficiently with on-device AI assistance.

Battery Life That Keeps Up With You

With a 5,010mAh battery and 18W fast charging, the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G reaches a full charge in just 2.5 hours. The phone also features reverse charging, allowing users to power up accessories and other devices on the go.

Robust Performance with Nationwide 5G Support

Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and 8GB RAM (plus 8GB virtual expansion), the phone delivers seamless multitasking, gaming, and streaming. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB, offering ample space for apps, media, and files. The device supports nationwide 5G coverage through AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, offering users flexibility in choosing high-speed connectivity across the U.S.

Capture Every Detail with a Powerful Camera System

The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth camera, all enhanced by AI scene optimization and motion focus. A 32MP front-facing camera ensures crisp, vibrant selfies and video calls in any light.

Limited-Time Best Deal Discounts

From July 21 to July 27, 2025, the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G will be available on Amazon US at an unbeatable Best Deal Week price. Enjoy 20% off automatically, plus an additional 10% off by entering promo code JCEGT93L at checkout. This offer applies to both the 128GB and 256GB versions.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics, including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products, and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, TCL's lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, its vertically integrated supply chain and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit for the full portfolio.