Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Talks Cannot Take Place Under Bombs, France's FM Says

Talks Cannot Take Place Under Bombs, France's FM Says


2025-07-21 07:09:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot during a joint press briefing in Kyiv with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Barrot recalled that Ukraine had demonstrated readiness for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire five months ago in response to a U.S. proposal. Russia, however, has yet to provide a similar response, he noted, referencing Moscow's "maximalist statements and positions" repeatedly voiced.

“But negotiations must take into account the positions and interests of both sides. Talks are not about one side surrendering to the other. President Zelensky has said that a ceasefire must be a precondition for negotiations. Talks cannot take place under bombs,” the French foreign minister emphasized.

He added:“We remember the negotiations in 2022, which were technically ongoing, but were disrupted by the atrocities in Bucha, Izium, and revealed the insincerity of the Russian president.”

Read also: Ukraine, France preparing strategic partnership agreement – FM Sybiha

Barrot also said that immediately after the EU approved its 18th package of sanctions against Russia, he instructed his team to continue working on new ones - aiming to push Russia toward negotiations, especially as U.S. President Donald Trump issued Moscow a 50-day ultimatum.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Jean-Noël Barrot arrived in Ukraine on Monday for a two-day visit.

MENAFN21072025000193011044ID1109829035

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search