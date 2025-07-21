Talks Cannot Take Place Under Bombs, France's FM Says
Barrot recalled that Ukraine had demonstrated readiness for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire five months ago in response to a U.S. proposal. Russia, however, has yet to provide a similar response, he noted, referencing Moscow's "maximalist statements and positions" repeatedly voiced.
“But negotiations must take into account the positions and interests of both sides. Talks are not about one side surrendering to the other. President Zelensky has said that a ceasefire must be a precondition for negotiations. Talks cannot take place under bombs,” the French foreign minister emphasized.
He added:“We remember the negotiations in 2022, which were technically ongoing, but were disrupted by the atrocities in Bucha, Izium, and revealed the insincerity of the Russian president.”Read also: Ukraine, France preparing strategic partnership agreement – FM Sybiha
Barrot also said that immediately after the EU approved its 18th package of sanctions against Russia, he instructed his team to continue working on new ones - aiming to push Russia toward negotiations, especially as U.S. President Donald Trump issued Moscow a 50-day ultimatum.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Jean-Noël Barrot arrived in Ukraine on Monday for a two-day visit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment