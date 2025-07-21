Talks Cannot Take Place Under Bombs, France's FM Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot during a joint press briefing in Kyiv with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Barrot recalled that Ukraine had demonstrated readiness for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire five months ago in response to a U.S. proposal. Russia, however, has yet to provide a similar response, he noted, referencing Moscow's "maximalist statements and positions" repeatedly voiced.

“But negotiations must take into account the positions and interests of both sides. Talks are not about one side surrendering to the other. President Zelensky has said that a ceasefire must be a precondition for negotiations. Talks cannot take place under bombs,” the French foreign minister emphasized.

He added:“We remember the negotiations in 2022, which were technically ongoing, but were disrupted by the atrocities in Bucha, Izium, and revealed the insincerity of the Russian president.”

Barrot also said that immediately after the EU approved its 18th package of sanctions against Russia, he instructed his team to continue working on new ones - aiming to push Russia toward negotiations, especially as U.S. President Donald Trump issued Moscow a 50-day ultimatum.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Jean-Noël Barrot arrived in Ukraine on Monday for a two-day visit.