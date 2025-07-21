Why The Golf Ball Is About To Change Forever

MENAFN - Pressat) Buffalo, NY / Antwerp, BE - For over 600 years, the golf ball hasn't changed much. Dimpled. White. Passive. But this year, that changes - forever.

OnCore Innovations, the U.S. company behind the GENIUS smart ball, has just acquired WAMP, a fast-growing golf app born in Belgium. The goal? To launch a connected golf experience that turns the ball into a real-time coach, a scorekeeper, and a gateway to global competitions - all from your pocket.

The GENIUS ball is packed with a wireless-charging sensor stack: accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, antenna - all embedded in OnCore's patented hollow-core design. It tracks every putt, drive, and spin in real time. But hardware alone doesn't create a revolution. Software does. That's where WAMP comes in.

Built by brothers - pro golfer Thomas Pieters and tech entrepreneur Pieter-Jan Pieters - WAMP is a platform that gamified golf. It helped over 10,000 players in Europe organize tournaments, compete in challenges, and track progress - together. With this acquisition, WAMP's platform becomes the user experience behind GENIUS.

With WAMP's software and product team now onboard, OnCore gains a battle-tested platform to bring GENIUS to life. The OWOW studio (the venture & software team behind WAMP) will continue to lead development of OnCore's player experience software.

“OnCore didn't just acquire an app - they acquired a platform, a brand, and a European launchpad” said Lode Roovers , partner at New Game Plan and strategic investor in WAMP

“WAMP's technology is the perfect complement to our hardware,” said Keith Blakely , CEO of OnCore Golf.“We're not just creating a smart ball - we're creating a smart game. That means community, competitions, coaching insights, and data-driven fun. WAMP gives us a head start.”

The first launch of GENIUS, focused on putting accuracy and analytics , is scheduled for Q4 2025 . Later iterations will extend to full-course play, gamified scoring, and simulator-like experiences - all enabled by WAMP's community infrastructure.

This acquisition also strengthens OnCore's footprint in Europe, with Thomas Pieters joining as a global ambassador and strategic voice for the brand.

“Putting is 40% of golf, yet it's where technology has lagged the most,” said Thomas Pieters.“GENIUS will change how players train, compete, and improve - from amateurs to tour players.”

Backed by investors including Charles Schwab , Josh Allen , and Harold Varner III , OnCore is now raising an additional $10–20 million to scale production, distribution, and adoption of the GENIUS ecosystem.

OnCore is a Buffalo-based golf technology company best known for its patented hollow-core ball design and relentless innovation. With GENIUS, OnCore is unlocking the next chapter in golf performance and community engagement.

WAMP is a golf community platform founded in Belgium, designed to make the game more social, gamified, and data-driven. With over 10,000 users, it enables friendly tournaments, performance sharing, and skill-based challenges.

OWOW is a 35-person digital product & venture studio based in Eindhoven. It helps founders, brands, and corporates build and launch breakthrough software - from zero to scale. OWOW developed WAMP from the ground up and will continue as OnCore's product partner for the GENIUS ecosystem.

New Game Plan is a Belgian strategic investment firm specializing in mergers, growth-stage exits, and strategic roadmap execution. Focused on sports, tech, and consumer ventures, New Game Plan helps founders unlock full strategic value at the right moment.