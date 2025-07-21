Peshawar High Court Summons CCPO Over Shandana Gulzar's Complaint Against Badaber SHO

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Peshawar High Court has issued a notice to the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of Peshawar, summoning him on July 23 in response to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Shandana Gulzar against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Badaber police station.

The case was heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Faheem Wali. During the hearing,

Shandana Gulzar alleged that in her constituency, people remain missing for months, FIRs are not registered, and the local SHO openly talks about enforcing his own version of Islamic law. She further claimed that youth are abducted and women are forcibly dragged out of their homes during raids.

Justice Ejaz Anwar, however, questioned the absence of formal cases of missing persons before the court. He asked whether this was the only issue in her constituency and queried if any traditional jirga (tribal council) had ever been held since her political tenure began in 2013.

He also inquired about government-initiated development projects in the area, noting his own affiliation with the same constituency.“Has any university or college been built there?” he asked.

In response, Shandana Gulzar informed the court that a girls' college and a mother-and-child hospital in Badaber were approved due to her efforts. The court advised that allegations must be backed by concrete evidence and that no one could be summoned solely based on accusations.

Advocate Moazzam Butt informed the bench that local residents had staged protests against the SHO. The court responded by noting that the government had already ordered an inquiry and the court would await the official report.

The bench adjourned further proceedings until July 23 and issued summons to the CCPO for the next hearing.

Earlier, Shandana Gulzar had filed a petition accusing SHO Abdul Ali of defying court orders, using a vehicle with a fake chassis number illegally, and failing to produce the vehicle before the court. The High Court had directed that legal proceedings be initiated under sections 419, 420, 174, and 188, and declared the vehicle's non-production as unlawful possession. The court also ordered that the vehicle be handed over against surety bonds worth Rs2.5 million.

On July 14, Shandana Gulzar and Advocate Moazzam Butt held a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, leveling further accusations against the SHO. Following the press conference, the CCPO appointed the Chief Traffic Officer of Peshawar as the inquiry officer.

Shandana Gulzar also led public demonstrations against the SHO, though separate rallies were also held in Budh Bair in support of SHO Abdul Ali, where he was described as innocent and pro-public.

According to sources, an initial police inquiry has reportedly cleared SHO Abdul Ali of wrongdoing, though a detailed report is still pending.