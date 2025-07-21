403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/MXN Analysis 21/07: Turbulent Trading Values (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The USD/MXN is near the 18.72600 level as of this writing with quick choppy conditions remaining a focal point for financial institutions, and something speculators will have to endure via price velocity in the USD/MXN remained rather choppy last week and conditions should not be expected to improve over the next two weeks. This morning\u0026rsquo;s 18.72600 ratio being currently displayed will certainly be tested and financial institutions continue to show a rather cautious approach within the broad markets. A low of 18.65100 approximately was seen on early Tuesday of last week, but within a 3 hour period the USD/MXN was making a high around the 18.89000 vicinity last week\u0026rsquo;s apex value was seen the USD/MXN started to incrementally selloff again. When the 18.80000 mark was broken lower on Thursday, sustained values beneath the level became the norm. This morning\u0026rsquo;s opening in the USD/MXN has the currency pair bouncing up against likely psychological support that has been factored into the mindsets of speculators and programed systems around the 18.69000 mark it appears. Top Forex Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });Short and Near-Term Conditions and Swirling WindsFinancial institutions remain cautious. The U.S Federal Reserve continues to sound a rather uncertain outlook regarding interest rate policy. Fed Chairman Powell and President Trump are not seeing eye to eye regarding the U.S economy. Tariffs continue to factor into the nervousness the Federal Reserve discusses regarding its reasons for its remaining pragmatic regarding the Federal Funds Rate. The Fed Chairman is still worried about inflation creeping into the U.S economy. EURUSD Chart by TradingView The USD/MXN may also be affected by tariff noise which could develop between the U.S and Mexico over the next couple of weeks. While Mexico has done a solid job of staying out of Trump\u0026rsquo;s limelight the past few months, the U.S White House is unpredictable and this will continue to make financial institutions dealing with the USD/MXN conservative Trading by Financial InstitutionsThe ability of the currency pair to remain within sight of lower values is intriguing, but before a solid trend lower can develop, more clarity is likely going to have to occur which allows for speculative selling to resume then support levels may produce some reactionary buying reversals based on risk premium being factored into the USD/MXN lack of clarity for the near-term is going to generate more choppiness in Forex and the USD/MXN 18.65000 to 18.80000 will likely get a lot of attention today and tomorrow should not take overly ambitious positions aiming for targets that are too far away from the market, unless they have deep pockets and risk taking tactics working properly/MXN Short Term Outlook:Current Resistance: 18.72800Current Support: 18.69400High Target: 18.79900Low Target: 18.64500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment