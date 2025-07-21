As Bitcoin Surges, AIXA Miner Launches High-Yield Cloud Mining Contracts To Convert BTC Into Daily Passive Income

Denver, Colorado, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIXA Miner has announced the launch of a new series of high-yield BTC cloud mining contracts , designed to help users convert Bitcoin into consistent, daily passive income. The update comes amid renewed market momentum, as the cryptocurrency sector experiences a strong upswing in confidence and prices. Bitcoin, in particular, has captured global attention by holding firm above the $115,000 threshold, signaling the start of a new cycle of heightened participation and infrastructure demand.

With this announcement, AIXA Miner reinforces its role as a performance-driven cloud mining platform that prioritises accessibility, automation, and long-term user value. The new BTC contracts are engineered to accommodate varying investor profiles, offering both short-term and extended durations, all supported by smart contract-based automation, AI-optimised power distribution, and a seamless onboarding process.

“We view this moment as an opportunity to empower users with smarter, more sustainable ways to benefit from Bitcoin's growth,” said a spokesperson from AIXA Miner's Strategy Division.“Our latest BTC mining plans are built not just to reflect the strength of the market, but to provide users with an income model that scales with confidence, not speculation.”

As price volatility remains a defining trait of the crypto sector, AIXA Miner's new offerings are designed for users seeking a more predictable and structured return on their BTC holdings. Rather than holding or trading Bitcoin in response to short-term fluctuations, users can now allocate their assets to cloud mining contracts that yield daily income through real infrastructure operations.

Once a BTC contract is activated, AIXA Miner's backend systems-powered by its proprietary AI mining engine-handle all operational logistics: from hash rate allocation and uptime optimization to energy balancing and payout scheduling. Users receive their mining rewards daily, deposited directly through smart contracts into their designated wallets, without needing to manage hardware, energy costs, or manual adjustments.

This release builds on AIXA Miner's commitment to making crypto mining accessible, efficient, and environmentally responsible. All of the platform's operations run through a network of globally distributed data centers powered primarily by clean energy , including hydroelectric, wind, and solar power. These mining facilities are strategically located across North America, Southeast Asia, and South America to take advantage of favorable energy conditions and sustainable infrastructure partnerships.

AIXA Miner's new BTC contract suite includes several tiers, with minimums designed to accommodate casual participants as well as institutional-level allocations. Contracts range from rapid 3-day engagements to longer-term plans spanning multiple weeks-each with a clearly defined reward structure and return timeline.

Transparency remains central to the user experience. Every contract includes access to a full performance dashboard, displaying real-time mining output, contract progress, energy source distribution, and payout histories. These insights help users make informed decisions, monitor results, and adapt their strategy over time-all without needing deep technical knowledge or market timing expertise.

The surge in Bitcoin's value has brought a wave of renewed optimism to the digital asset economy. However, AIXA Miner recognizes that passive participation-anchored in infrastructure rather than price speculation-is becoming a preferred strategy among both seasoned and new users. As such, these newly launched contracts reflect not only favorable market conditions but also a fundamental shift toward high profit platforms that prioritize automation, transparency, and reliability.

“Bitcoin's price activity may fluctuate, but the underlying value of network participation remains steady,” added the spokesperson.“We've built these new contracts to offer consistent returns, rooted in tangible infrastructure and governed by smart contract logic-not hype.”

The BTC cloud mining contracts are now available globally on the AIXA Miner platform . New users can register, select their preferred plan, and begin receiving rewards within 24 hours-without needing to purchase mining rigs, manage maintenance, or worry about hardware depreciation.

With this launch, AIXA Miner continues to deliver on its mission: to build an inclusive and intelligent mining ecosystem that turns volatility into opportunity-and turns BTC into daily, dependable income.

Media Contact:

PR Division

...







Attachment

AIXA Miner

CONTACT: Media Contact: PR Division ...