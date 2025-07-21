YSMART Launches Tipen Mini: The Tough Little Pen Built For Everyday Carry
At just 4.75 cm long, 0.8 cm wide, and weighing only 9 g , Tipen Mini is YSMART's smallest pen yet. Despite its size, it delivers big on performance. The Grade 5 titanium body offers a classic, timeless look and outstanding durability-resistant to scratches, dents, and corrosion.
The magnetic quick–release cap ensures instant, one–handed access. With a satisfying snap, users can remove the cap, jot a note, mark a box, score packaging, or even break glass in emergencies.
"Tipen Mini is designed to disappear on your keychain until the moment you need it," says Lewis from YSMART. "It's a tiny tool with a serious purpose-simple, strong, and always ready."
More Than a Pen
Tipen Mini 's ceramic tip , rated 9.5 on the Mohs hardness scale, is built for more than paper. It writes smoothly on cardboard, tape, and other surfaces, and doubles as a scoring or light–prying tool. In a pinch, it can even shatter glass.
Each Tipen Mini is available in multiple laser–engraved finishes to match different styles and preferences:
-
Classic: Minimal and clean.
Codex: Inspired by ancient scripts and modern circuitry.
Gridlock: Bold geometric precision.
Chainmail: Interlocking patterns with extra grip.
A New Evolution in YSMART's Lineup
Tipen Mini follows in the footsteps of YSMART's popular pens and tools, offering a more compact and refined design. While the previous P3N combined aerospace carbon fiber and titanium for a modern look, Tipen Mini embraces a full titanium build for a sleek, classic aesthetic-lighter, smaller, and even easier to carry.
Made Possible by the YSMART Community
YSMART has built a reputation for delivering high–quality, innovative EDC products. Each project is developed with direct input from backers and enthusiasts worldwide. "We're excited to invite our community to help bring Tipen Mini to life," says Frank, the designer. "Every campaign is a collaboration, and we can't wait to see Tipen Mini out in the world."
Kickstarter Rewards & Limited–Time Offers
Early backers can take advantage of an Early Bird reward tier that offers up to 5 0% off MSRP along with exclusive bonuses , including extra customized refills, premium gift/storage box, and titanium keyrings. These offers are available for a limited time only while supplies last.
Learn more about the campaign:
Press assets & media pack:
About YSMART
YSMART designs cutting–edge EDC gear that combines minimalism, durability, and innovation. From flashlights to pens and beyond, every product is built to make life a little easier-and a little more exciting-for everyday carry enthusiasts around the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
