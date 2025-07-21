403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Physiological, physical abuse faces Hamas, Hezbollah members in Israeli prison
(MENAFN) Israel is detaining high-ranking members of Hamas and Hezbollah in a secret underground wing of Ayalon Prison under what has been described as "harsh and extreme conditions," according to a report released Monday by an Israeli public broadcaster.
The facility, known as the “Rakevet” wing, is located beneath Ayalon Prison in Ramla, central Israel. It was established nearly a year ago and is described as a heavily fortified, high-security zone outfitted with advanced surveillance technologies.
The report said the wing currently holds dozens of detainees, including elite Hamas fighters and naval commandos, as well as captured members of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, who were seized during Israeli military operations along the Lebanese border.
“These detainees participated in the October 7, 2023 attacks and are considered among the most dangerous prisoners,” the broadcaster quoted an unnamed commander as saying.
Designed as a pilot model for future high-security prison units, the Rakevet wing features strict anonymity protocols, with guards identified only by number badges, not names.
Detainees are reportedly confined to sealed cells for 23 hours a day, with just one hour of access to a small concrete yard with minimal sunlight. During this brief period—used for both showering and walking—prisoners are forbidden from speaking to one another.
Adding a psychological layer to the conditions, images of destruction in Gaza are displayed prominently on the yard walls, visible to the detainees, according to the broadcaster.
The report has not yet drawn official comment from Israeli prison authorities, though it raises serious questions about detention conditions and the treatment of prisoners from conflict zones.
The facility, known as the “Rakevet” wing, is located beneath Ayalon Prison in Ramla, central Israel. It was established nearly a year ago and is described as a heavily fortified, high-security zone outfitted with advanced surveillance technologies.
The report said the wing currently holds dozens of detainees, including elite Hamas fighters and naval commandos, as well as captured members of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, who were seized during Israeli military operations along the Lebanese border.
“These detainees participated in the October 7, 2023 attacks and are considered among the most dangerous prisoners,” the broadcaster quoted an unnamed commander as saying.
Designed as a pilot model for future high-security prison units, the Rakevet wing features strict anonymity protocols, with guards identified only by number badges, not names.
Detainees are reportedly confined to sealed cells for 23 hours a day, with just one hour of access to a small concrete yard with minimal sunlight. During this brief period—used for both showering and walking—prisoners are forbidden from speaking to one another.
Adding a psychological layer to the conditions, images of destruction in Gaza are displayed prominently on the yard walls, visible to the detainees, according to the broadcaster.
The report has not yet drawn official comment from Israeli prison authorities, though it raises serious questions about detention conditions and the treatment of prisoners from conflict zones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment