India-GCC Designers Collaborate To Create Jewellery For SAJEX 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21st July 2025, Mumbai: GJEPC, the apex body of gem & jewellery trade in India, organized the Exporter and GCC Designers' Workshop at the Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC, SEEPZ in Mumbai on 17th July. The event marked a key milestone in the lead-up to SAJEX (Saudi Arabia Jewellery Exposition), GJEPC's first-ever show in Saudi Arabia, scheduled from 11th to 13th September 2025 at the Jeddah Superdome.
The workshop was inaugurated by Mr. Milan Chokshi, Chairman, Indian Institute of Gems & Jewellery (IIGJ) Mumbai and Mr. Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director, GJEPC, along with distinguished designers and industry stakeholders. A special welcome was extended to Ms. Mahima Varma and Mr. Tarun Jain, Founders of the World Academy of Design, Dubai, who partnered with GJEPC to bring six leading GCC-based designers to collaborate with Indian manufacturers.
These six designers - Nadiyah Ghurmullah Alghamdi, Nouf Abdulaziz Sehli, Haifa Khaled Saeed Gathnan Alhadhrami, Fahima Saif Rashed Bakhit Alfalasi, Abeer Hussein Othman Yahya, and Fatimah Mohammed A Alsofi - travelled to Mumbai for this creative workshop focused on jewellery design trends in Saudi Arabia and GCC markets. They shared valuable insights and interacted closely with a select group of Indian exporters.
Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Sabyasachi Ray expressed his optimism about the initiative: "This design workshop marks a crucial step in deepening India's engagement with the fast-evolving Saudi jewellery market. With Saudi's jewellery market expected to grow from $4.5 billion to $8.5 billion by 2030, this is a timely initiative. The collaboration between Indian manufacturers and GCC-based designers will help create region-specific collections that reflect Saudi sensibilities while showcasing India's manufacturing strength. SAJEX 2025 is not just an India show; it's envisioned as a world jewellery show, and this workshop lays the foundation for its long-term success. Saudi has a young, affluent, and globally minded audience looking for style and substance - and India is perfectly poised to meet that demand."
Adding to the sentiment, Mr. Milan Chokshi highlighted the broader design evolution taking place. "This initiative has the potential to spark something truly exciting in design. Indian jewellery design has evolved from referencing catalogues to creating original, contemporary pieces rooted in Indian heritage but made for the world. Today, as the Middle East undergoes its own transformation, this is a chance for GCC designers to draw from their own cultural identity and collaborate with Indian manufacturers to build something unique and globally relevant. The future belongs to original design - and this is where it begins."
Bringing in the perspective of cross-cultural collaboration, Mr. Tarun Jain underlined the value of the exchange: "This collaboration is more than just a design exercise - it's about building a communication bridge between Indian manufacturers and the evolving Gulf market. The designers we've brought in are visionaries who understand not only current trends but also future market demands. They'll help manufacturers align their capabilities with regional preferences and guide them in communicating effectively with buyers at SAJEX. This mutual exchange of knowledge and creativity will lay the groundwork for long-term success in the GCC."
Mahima Verma offered a detailed overview of consumer behaviour across the GCC region.
With this initiative, GJEPC is laying the groundwork for stronger ties between India and the Gulf. By bringing together design talent from both regions, the workshop is encouraging fresh ideas, meaningful partnerships, and jewellery that resonates with today's global consumer. It's a step towards building collections that not only reflect local tastes but also stand out on the international stage - just in time for the Council's much-anticipated debut in Saudi Arabia with SAJEX 2025.
About The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India (GoI) in 1966, is one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the Indian Government, to boost the country's export thrust, when India's post-Independence economy began making forays in the international markets. Since 1998, the GJEPC has been granted autonomous status. The GJEPC is the apex body of the gems & jewellery industry and today represents 10700+ members in the sector. With headquarters in Mumbai, GJEPC has Regional Offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat and Jaipur, all of which are major centres for the industry. It thus has a wide reach and is able to have a closer interaction with members to serve them in a direct and more meaningful manner. Over the past decades, GJEPC has emerged as one of the most active EPCs and has continuously strived to both expand its reach and depth in its promotional activities as well as widen and
About The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India (GoI) in 1966, is one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the Indian Government, to boost the country's export thrust, when India's post-Independence economy began making forays in the international markets. Since 1998, the GJEPC has been granted autonomous status. The GJEPC is the apex body of the gems & jewellery industry and today represents 10700+ members in the sector. With headquarters in Mumbai, GJEPC has Regional Offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat and Jaipur, all of which are major centres for the industry. It thus has a wide reach and is able to have a closer interaction with members to serve them in a direct and more meaningful manner. Over the past decades, GJEPC has emerged as one of the most active EPCs and has continuously strived to both expand its reach and depth in its promotional activities as well as widen and
