Senegalese leader visits French army locations following handover
(MENAFN) Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye visited several military sites on Saturday that were recently handed over by France, marking what the presidency called “a major step” in redefining the military partnership between the two countries.
According to an official statement, Faye toured the sites of Ouakam, Bel Air, and the Naval base—now fully under Senegalese control. The visit focused on evaluating the condition of these facilities in terms of accommodation, logistics, and operational readiness, and assessing their future potential for national use.
The presidency described the handover as the outcome of bilateral dialogue rooted in mutual respect and noted that it signifies a new chapter in strategic cooperation. Future collaboration will emphasize training, interoperability, and the development of Senegal’s military capabilities.
On Thursday, France officially transferred its final two military installations in Senegal—Camp Geille, the country's largest French base, and the French air detachment at Dakar International Airport—thus ending its permanent military presence in the West African nation.
