403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Experience Unparalleled Comfort and Style with Signature Suites at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (21 July 2025): Set on the serene shores of Palm Jumeirah, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is an All-Inclusive, All-Exclusive paradise where every moment flows seamlessly into the next. Providing a sanctuary to unwind after a day of exploring or simply lounging by the sea, the property has a spacious suite to suit every guest, from couples to large families and VIP groups. Complemented by thoughtful touches and premium amenities like whirlpools, private pools, panoramic terraces, and private dining experiences, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites ensures you have everything you could need for a truly memorable stay.
Encompassed by the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf and the nearby twinkling lights of the Dubai Marina skyline, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites stands out for its diverse offerings and personalised service. Located across seven floors, each stylish suite features contemporary, elegant designs, featuring dark-wood furnishings, floor-to-ceiling windows and natural wooden floors. Shuttered doors lead to a stylish en suite bathroom that features a free-standing bathtub, vanity sink and walk-in shower with most rooms also offering private balconies with sun loungers and spectacular sea views.
For Couples and Solo Escapes
Designed with serenity and sophistication in mind, the suites at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites offer the perfect setting for couples and solo travellers seeking relaxation, privacy, and a touch of indulgence. The Junior Suite with Sea View comprises a separate living room and bedroom, providing a cosy yet refined space with sweeping views over Palm Jumeirah or the resort’s lush gardens. For those who appreciate a little more room to unwind, the Senior Suite offers an elegant open-plan layout with a spacious lounge, floor-to-ceiling windows, and panoramic views, along with a stylish desk area for guests looking to stay connected.
Perched on one of the hotel’s highest floors, the King Suite with Panoramic View combines modern comfort with uninterrupted vistas of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah, presenting a refined retreat flooded with natural light.
For Families and Friends
Ideal for families travelling together or friends seeking quality time in a stunning setting, the Two Bedroom Senior Suite boasts generous interiors and sweeping skyline views from every main room. Meanwhile, the Three Bedroom Family Suite provides plenty of room to relax, featuring a relaxed sitting area with plush furnishings, elegant bathrooms with deep tubs and glassed-in showers, and a private balcony with two separate lounging spaces.
For those looking to elevate your group getaway further, the Executive Grand King Suite Penthouse delivers on every level. With three beautifully appointed bedrooms, private elevator access, and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing a 360° panorama of Palm Jumeirah and the city beyond, this suite is as impressive as it is inviting. Outside, an expansive terrace with lounge seating sets the tone for unforgettable evenings under the stars.
For VIP Groups
VIP groups or those seeking a grand gathering can enjoy the height of comfort and exclusivity by choosing to stay in the expansive Four Bedroom Penthouse Suite. Combining the ease of home with the elegance of resort living, the penthouse is complete with generous living and dining areas for eight, private sitting spaces in each bedroom, sophisticated bathrooms with deep-soak tubs and walk-in showers, and a balcony with a whirlpool. Also promising an exceptional stay, the Four Bedroom Suite with Private Pool offers a more secluded escape, where guests can take advantage of a large terrace, private pool, and an area for BBQ setup ideal for dining and casual get-togethers.
Finally, the Five Bedroom Suite with Private Pool delivers a fully immersive stay with five en suite bedrooms, multiple lounges, a dining room for ten, a dedicated children’s play area, and an expansive terrace with its own pool. To top it off, guests staying three nights or more are treated to a complimentary BBQ experience, carefully crafted just to your liking.
The diverse collection of suites at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites invites couples, families, and groups to experience a beachfront escape defined by space, style, and thoughtful personal touches. Every suite has been designed to elevate the everyday, be it a quiet wellness retreat, a memorable family holiday, or a lavish group gathering. Paired with the resort’s signature All-Inclusive experience, exceptional dining, and relaxed beachfront atmosphere, each stay transcends the ordinary.
Encompassed by the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf and the nearby twinkling lights of the Dubai Marina skyline, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites stands out for its diverse offerings and personalised service. Located across seven floors, each stylish suite features contemporary, elegant designs, featuring dark-wood furnishings, floor-to-ceiling windows and natural wooden floors. Shuttered doors lead to a stylish en suite bathroom that features a free-standing bathtub, vanity sink and walk-in shower with most rooms also offering private balconies with sun loungers and spectacular sea views.
For Couples and Solo Escapes
Designed with serenity and sophistication in mind, the suites at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites offer the perfect setting for couples and solo travellers seeking relaxation, privacy, and a touch of indulgence. The Junior Suite with Sea View comprises a separate living room and bedroom, providing a cosy yet refined space with sweeping views over Palm Jumeirah or the resort’s lush gardens. For those who appreciate a little more room to unwind, the Senior Suite offers an elegant open-plan layout with a spacious lounge, floor-to-ceiling windows, and panoramic views, along with a stylish desk area for guests looking to stay connected.
Perched on one of the hotel’s highest floors, the King Suite with Panoramic View combines modern comfort with uninterrupted vistas of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah, presenting a refined retreat flooded with natural light.
For Families and Friends
Ideal for families travelling together or friends seeking quality time in a stunning setting, the Two Bedroom Senior Suite boasts generous interiors and sweeping skyline views from every main room. Meanwhile, the Three Bedroom Family Suite provides plenty of room to relax, featuring a relaxed sitting area with plush furnishings, elegant bathrooms with deep tubs and glassed-in showers, and a private balcony with two separate lounging spaces.
For those looking to elevate your group getaway further, the Executive Grand King Suite Penthouse delivers on every level. With three beautifully appointed bedrooms, private elevator access, and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing a 360° panorama of Palm Jumeirah and the city beyond, this suite is as impressive as it is inviting. Outside, an expansive terrace with lounge seating sets the tone for unforgettable evenings under the stars.
For VIP Groups
VIP groups or those seeking a grand gathering can enjoy the height of comfort and exclusivity by choosing to stay in the expansive Four Bedroom Penthouse Suite. Combining the ease of home with the elegance of resort living, the penthouse is complete with generous living and dining areas for eight, private sitting spaces in each bedroom, sophisticated bathrooms with deep-soak tubs and walk-in showers, and a balcony with a whirlpool. Also promising an exceptional stay, the Four Bedroom Suite with Private Pool offers a more secluded escape, where guests can take advantage of a large terrace, private pool, and an area for BBQ setup ideal for dining and casual get-togethers.
Finally, the Five Bedroom Suite with Private Pool delivers a fully immersive stay with five en suite bedrooms, multiple lounges, a dining room for ten, a dedicated children’s play area, and an expansive terrace with its own pool. To top it off, guests staying three nights or more are treated to a complimentary BBQ experience, carefully crafted just to your liking.
The diverse collection of suites at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites invites couples, families, and groups to experience a beachfront escape defined by space, style, and thoughtful personal touches. Every suite has been designed to elevate the everyday, be it a quiet wellness retreat, a memorable family holiday, or a lavish group gathering. Paired with the resort’s signature All-Inclusive experience, exceptional dining, and relaxed beachfront atmosphere, each stay transcends the ordinary.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment