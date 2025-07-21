US Green Card Delay Forces MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood To Step Down Mid-Tenure

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a striking example of how immigration hurdles can impact even top leadership roles, Collie Greenwood, the CEO of one of America's largest public transit systems, has stepped down after his work permit expired, before his green card could be processed, Newsweek reported.

Greenwood, a Canadian citizen and head of the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA ), was forced into early retirement after his Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) lapsed in June. Despite being in the US legally and awaiting his green card, he was no longer permitted to work under current immigration laws.

Immigration rules force leadership exit

According to MARTA's official statement, Greenwood's green card approval is imminent, but the gap in documentation left him with no choice but to step aside.“Mr. Greenwood's Canadian visa is valid, and he remains in the US legally while awaiting delivery of his Green Card ,” the agency said.

His absence was noted during Thursday's board meeting, where MARTA Chair Jennifer Ide described the situation as“very unfortunate” and acknowledged that immigration in the United States remains a complicated issue. Greenwood did not attend the meeting due to his current immigration status.

From bus driver to CEO

Greenwood's departure marks the end of a remarkable journey. He began his career as a bus driver 35 years ago and rose through the ranks to become CEO of MARTA in 2022. He first joined the agency in 2019 as head of bus operations and urban planning.

During his tenure, Greenwood helped steer MARTA through the COVID-19 pandemic and led the organisation following the unexpected death of the previous general manager. Under his leadership, the agency is now preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Atlanta set to host eight matches, including a semifinal.

Context: Rising Immigration Tensions In The US

Greenwood's exit comes at a time of heightened immigration scrutiny in the United States. Former President Donald Trump has pledged to launch mass deportation efforts if re-elected, and immigration officials have intensified enforcement, targeting even individuals with valid documentation in some instances.

Green card processing times can vary widely, ranging from six months to several years, depending on the applicant's nationality and background, leaving many in limbo despite being legally eligible to remain in the country.

Interim leadership

While MARTA begins the search for Greenwood's permanent replacement, Rhonda Allen, the agency's Chief Customer Experience Officer, has been named interim CEO and general manager.