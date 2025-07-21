UAE: How Some Gen Alpha Kids Are Driving Online Shopping, Household Purchases

They may not be the ones footing the bill, but Generation Alpha - children born from 2010 onwards - are playing a major role in household shopping decisions. A new report by global market research firm GWI (formerly GlobalWebIndex) shows just how influential these young digital natives have become.

This report is powered by over 20,000 surveys completed by Gen Alpha kids aged 8-15. Majority of children aged 8 to 11 now actively influence - and often decide - what gets added to the shopping cart, from groceries to toys.

Khaleej Times reached out to a few parents and experts to understand how this trend is playing out in the UAE.

“My seven-year-old daughter Tanzi basically takes over when I'm shopping online, especially on apps like Temu and Shein,” said Bhavya Rao, a Dubai-based mom.

“She's always peering over my shoulder, eager to see what I'm adding to the cart. She'd pick out items like craft kits, fun accessories, even light makeup or pretend nails. Before I know it, she's made her own little wishlist, full of handbags, hairbands, and whatever else she's spotted," she added.

The influence extends far beyond kids' items.“I never imagined my 9-year-old would influence so many of our household purchases," said Rania El-Masry, an Egyptian mother of two.

"From cereal to my work shoes, she always gives her opinion. She follows online reviews, compares styles, and knows what's trending. If something's not 'cool' by her standards, she won't touch it - and neither will her brother. Even when I shop for myself, she's right there giving me fashion advice," Rania added.

High exposure to digital content

Meanwhile, mental health experts in the UAE echo the findings, saying this growing influence is largely from Gen Alpha's constant exposure to digital content and influencer culture.

Carolyn Yaffe, a mental health expert at Medcare Camali Clinic, said,“This influence is also noticed in their purchasing activities. The extent of social media knowledge that the Gen Alpha kids have are making them more aware of and susceptible to product recommendations."

She also noted that children now trust online influencers more than friends or even family when it comes to product recommendations. Gen Alpha kids are constantly watching YouTube unboxing videos, TikTok reviews, and social media content that blends entertainment with subtle marketing. These are shaping their preferences - and making them co-decision-makers when parents shop.

“Brands are adapting their strategies to engage with Gen Alpha, by focusing on their digital platforms, influencer marketing, and creating immersive, interactive experiences that resonate with the values and preferences of Gen Alpha kids," Yaffe added.

Yaffe noted that these marketing strategies come in the form of gamified experiences, personalisation, and influencer-driven campaigns. Authenticity and sustainability are also key themes that resonate with these young consumers.

Girish Hemnani, life coach and energy healer based in Dubai explained that children are being raised in homes where their preferences are not only heard but respected.

“Thanks to digital media and influencer culture, kids are no longer passive observers. Even though Gen Alpha isn't spending money directly, brands are marketing to them as if they do because in many households, they're the emotional decision-makers. That's why they're not just selling products anymore - they're creating worlds Gen Alpha can emotionally plug into," Girish said.

“You'll see it everywhere: YouTube videos that feel like playdates, product packaging that looks like art projects, and language that's all about fun, freedom, and imagination. Stores are even setting things up at a child's eye level, while websites and games speak their digital language fluently.

It's no longer about convincing the parent - it's about inspiring the child. Because when a kid feels seen, excited, and involved, they don't just ask for something... they make it feel like a part of their identity. And that's powerful," he added.