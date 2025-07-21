Gaza Ministry Of Health: 18 Deaths Due To Famine In Gaza Within The Past 24 Hours.

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Gaza / PNN /

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that its teams recorded the deaths of eighteen Palestinians of various ages due to famine in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, announced the complete depletion of all medical supplies, food, and fuel, leading to the closure of hospitals across Gaza.

Abu Salmiya stated that the Palestinian people in Gaza feel deeply abandoned by the world, especially by the Arab and Islamic nations.

He addressed a message to the world urging the immediate opening of crossings to allow aid delivery and to save the residents of Gaza, emphasizing that the Palestinian people are facing a large-scale genocide through starvation and airstrikes, all happening before the world's eyes.

On Sunday, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, condemned the international community's failure to pressure Israel to allow aid into Gaza, calling it“complicity” in starving the Palestinians.

Lazzarini shared on X (formerly Twitter) a recurring message from UNRWA staff in Gaza stating,“I am looking for food for my children, but there is nothing.” He commented:“We receive daily messages from our starving colleagues at UNRWA.”

He added,“How does one respond to such messages of despair? It is shameful and deepens my sense of helplessness.” He stressed that“all of this is man-made, amid total impunity enjoyed by Israel.”

Lazzarini pointed out that food supplies are available just a few kilometers away, at Gaza's border.

He noted that“UNRWA alone has enough stock outside Gaza to cover the needs of all residents for the next three months, but no aid has been allowed in since March 2.” He emphasized that“political will is needed” to push Israel to permit aid entry.

He concluded by saying,“Failure to act is complicity that causes us to lose our humanity.”

Earlier today, medical sources in Gaza reported that Israel's starvation policy in the Strip has resulted in the deaths of 86 Palestinians, including 76 children, due to malnutrition caused by the blockade on aid since October 2023.