DLI‐IT Group Expands Into Computer Vision Via Strategic Partnership With Assert AI
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) DLI‐IT Group, a leading HRMS provider in the UAE with over 3,000 clients across 35 countries including marquee brands like Qatar Airways, LG, IBM, Siemens, Michelin, and Tyco Electronics, today announces a transformative partnership with Assert AI, a global computer vision SaaS company operating across India, the US, and the Middle East.
Why This Partnership Matters Vision Meets Workforce Management DLI‐IT's market-leading HR WORKS platform, powered by deep expertise in HR, Payroll, Time & Attendance, and Employee Self‐Service now integrates Assert AI's advanced computer vision to deliver real‐time insights into workplace safety, productivity, quality, and operational compliance across sectors such as warehousing, manufacturing, retail, and F&B/QSR. Boost to Efficiency, Safety & Compliance Assert AI's platform transforms existing CCTV networks into smart visual sensors, detecting PPE compliance, process bottlenecks, asset motions, quality defects, and crowding issues with actionable alerts and dashboards. Benefits to DLI‐IT, Its Clients & Target Sectors
Expanded Service Portfolio : This alliance diversifies DLI‐IT's offering beyond HR workflows into physical operations intelligence, enabling holistic workforce and operational analytics.
Value for Existing Clients : Large corporates like Qatar Airways, LG, IBM, Siemens, and others currently using HR WORKS can now seamlessly layer in computer vision enhancing workplace safety, optimizing frontline productivity, and improving compliance with minimal infrastructure sheen.
Industry Reach : The combined solution addresses the needs of WAREHOUSING, MANUFACTURING, RETAIL, and F&B/QSR verticals allowing customers to monitor PPE, detect slip/trip hazards, enforce machine guarding, optimize forklift workflows, track defects or booking errors, and improve queue/footfall management.
