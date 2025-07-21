Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DLI‐IT Group Expands Into Computer Vision Via Strategic Partnership With Assert AI

DLI‐IT Group Expands Into Computer Vision Via Strategic Partnership With Assert AI


2025-07-21 04:15:34
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) DLI‐IT Group, a leading HRMS provider in the UAE with over 3,000 clients across 35 countries including marquee brands like Qatar Airways, LG, IBM, Siemens, Michelin, and Tyco Electronics, today announces a transformative partnership with Assert AI, a global computer vision SaaS company operating across India, the US, and the Middle East.


Why This Partnership Matters

Vision Meets Workforce Management

DLI‐IT's market-leading HR WORKS platform, powered by deep expertise in HR, Payroll, Time & Attendance, and Employee Self‐Service now integrates Assert AI's advanced computer vision to deliver real‐time insights into workplace safety, productivity, quality, and operational compliance across sectors such as warehousing, manufacturing, retail, and F&B/QSR.

Boost to Efficiency, Safety & Compliance

Assert AI's platform transforms existing CCTV networks into smart visual sensors, detecting PPE compliance, process bottlenecks, asset motions, quality defects, and crowding issues with actionable alerts and dashboards. Benefits to DLI‐IT, Its Clients & Target Sectors
  • Expanded Service Portfolio : This alliance diversifies DLI‐IT's offering beyond HR workflows into physical operations intelligence, enabling holistic workforce and operational analytics.
  • Value for Existing Clients : Large corporates like Qatar Airways, LG, IBM, Siemens, and others currently using HR WORKS can now seamlessly layer in computer vision enhancing workplace safety, optimizing frontline productivity, and improving compliance with minimal infrastructure sheen.
  • Industry Reach : The combined solution addresses the needs of WAREHOUSING, MANUFACTURING, RETAIL, and F&B/QSR verticals allowing customers to monitor PPE, detect slip/trip hazards, enforce machine guarding, optimize forklift workflows, track defects or booking errors, and improve queue/footfall management.
What This Means for the Market

Faster and Smarter Decisions

With Assert AI's intuitive dashboards and edge-driven analytics, businesses gain real-time insight driving faster corrective action, reduced accident rates, and increased throughput across physical operations.

Competitive Edge for DLI‐IT

By offering compelling AI-driven solutions, DLI‐IT cements its position as a tech-forward HR and operations partner in the Middle East, complementing its reputation built over 25+ years in HR tech.

Win-Win for End-Users

Clients get enterprise-grade safety and efficiency tools, all from a familiar vendor they trust minimizing adoption hurdles and maximizing ROI. About the Companies

DLI‐IT Group is a UAE‐based leader in HRTech since 1995, offering scalable HR WORKS modules from payroll and onboarding to performance, timesheets, and canteen/accommodation management. The platform supports clients across diverse industries in over 35 countries.

Assert AI , founded in 2018 by IIT alumni, builds computer vision SaaS that transforms CCTV infrastructure into real-time visual analytics hubs. Its patented models power applications across sectors focusing on efficiency, safety, and quality. The firm has raised Series A backing, operates globally, and serves clients like GE, JSW, ITC alongside its Middle‐East deployments.

