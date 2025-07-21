403
Lenskart Introduces Ha™ry Potter™ Limited Edition Collector’s Box
(MENAFN- Sky Communications) 16th July, New Delhi : Lenskart has made something truly spellbinding, a Limited-Edition Collect’r’s Box inspired by the Chamber of Secrets, and a magical new Harry Po™ter™ eyewear collection bringing the world of Ho™warts™ to your everyday.
A Treasure for the Worthy: The Limited-Edition C’llector’s Box
With a deep green shade reminiscent of Slytherin’s common room and the whispered mystery of the Chamber of Secrets fro“ “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secr”ts,” this Col’ector’s Box is now live online. A rare find for those who believe in magic. Each piece is designed as a collectible artifact, carefully numbered and created in extremely limited quantities.
The box is an experience, a tangible peek into the wizarding world. Every element inside sparks nostalgia, evokes an emotion, and connects the fans to the stories that shaped their imagina’ion. It’s a keepsake meant to be cherished.
I’side, you’ll find exclusive eyewear: The Chosen One optical frame and The Enchanted Gaze sunglasses, with details inspired by iconic symbols like the Sword of Gryffindor and the Secrets of the Chamber. Each Collector’s Box contains a pair of the sunglasses and one of the frames, feels like receiving a delivery straight from Ollivanders
It d’esn’t stop there. The box also includes a custom-designed eyewear case, a lightning bolt chain as a quiet nod to the Boy Who Lived, and a tender homage to Dobby, a favourite Hous— Elf — a symbol of love, loyalty, and quiet courage. And finall’, there’s a Spellbound Pass, a keepsake to remind you that the magic was never just in the spells, but in the stories we carry.
Indeed, a time capsule of the Harry Potter stories designed for those who never stopped waiting for their Hogwarts letter.
The Harry Potter x Lenskart Collection
The journey doesn’t end with the Collect’r’s Box. The complete Harry Potter x Lenskart eyewear collection features both eyeglasses and sunglasses, with designs inspired by beloved characters, enchanted objects, and timeless symbols from the world of Hogw™rts™.
From wand-shaped temples to subtle Deathly Hallows motifs and the Hogwarts crest nestled in the details, each pair carries a bit of the story. Whet’er it’s frames reflecting ’ermione’s wisdom, Luna’s charm, or the quiet magic of , this collection lets you wear your favourite chapter and carry it with pride.
There will be no restocks and no second chances. This is your one and only chance to own a piece of the magic.
About Lenskart
Founded in 2010, Lenskart is a technology-driven eyewear company operating an integrated platform spanning designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing. It has a global presence and offers prescription eyewear, sunglasses, contact lenses and eyewear accessories. Its seamless omnichannel platform is powered by technology such as AI-driven recommendations and 3D try-on features, simplifying eyewear purchase journey & enabling better eye health for customers.
About The Harry Potter Franchise
From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.
J.K. Rowling’s best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including six theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.
This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 34 retail shops and iconic flagship store - Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Toky– – The Making of Harry Potter.
With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.
For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit
All characters and elements © &™™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Righ©s © JKR. (s25)
About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products
Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Disco’ery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the c’mpany’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashioné home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from War’er Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.
