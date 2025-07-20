403
Pakistani Security Forces Eliminate Nine Militants
(MENAFN) Pakistani law enforcement and military personnel eliminated no fewer than nine insurgents on Saturday during a focused mission in the country's northwestern region.
This action is part of a broader offensive initiated in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police authorities reported.
The confrontation unfolded in Doaba, situated within the Hangu district, during a coordinated mission conducted by both police and armed forces.
According to an official announcement from the provincial police, “So far, nine militants have been killed and the operation is still ongoing in the area.”
During the engagement, three members of the security forces sustained injuries, among them the Hangu District Police Officer, Khalid Khan, who holds a prominent leadership role.
All three wounded individuals were promptly moved to a medical facility in Kohat and are currently in stable health.
In a different incident in the Bannu district—also located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—police forces intercepted and destroyed two drones carrying explosives.
Officials disclosed that the unmanned aerial vehicles were aiming to strike the Counter Terrorism Department police station as well as the Miryan police facility.
This recent escalation in conflict comes on the heels of multiple fatal episodes earlier in the week.
On Wednesday, ten individuals—including two police officers, a military official, and four armed insurgents—lost their lives in a series of attacks and counter-operations that took place across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions.
Additionally, at the start of the month, Pakistani security units reported neutralizing 30 militants who had attempted to infiltrate North Waziristan from neighboring Afghanistan, according to reports.
