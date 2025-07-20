403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Commends Qatar's Crucial Role In Signing Of Declaration Of Principles Between DRC Gov. And Congo River Alliance
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United States of America commended the State of Qatar's crucial role in facilitating the signing of a Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and representatives of Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement, deeming this development a meaningful step toward advancing lasting peace and stability.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the US Department of State expressed its sincere gratitude to the State of Qatar for its critical role in facilitating this process and its vital role in fostering dialogue between the concerned parties and supporting a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the DRC.
The US Department of State welcomed the agreement signed in Doha with Qatar as mediator and the US as an observer, commending the signatory parties for taking this meaningful step toward advancing lasting peace and stability in the Great Lakes region.
It added that this achievement builds upon the Peace Agreement signed between the DRC and the Republic of Rwanda on June 27, 2025, in Washington, D.C., and that it comes in the context of international efforts that aim to establish a comprehensive peace and durable prosperity in the Great Lakes region.
Concluding its statement, the US Department of State highlighted its continuous support for such endeavors and encouraged all parties to uphold their commitments under the Declaration of Principles and to continue with constructive dialogue in order to reach a full peace agreement that enhances state authority, inclusive governance, and paves the way for the people of the region to return home and realize a more stable and prosperous future.
Today, the State of Qatar hosted in Doha the signing ceremony of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement, in a step considered a significant development in efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the eastern region of the Congo.
The signing of the declaration is the result of diplomatic efforts made by the State of Qatar over the past months, during which it worked to create a conducive environment for constructive dialogue between both parties, in preparation for reaching a peaceful solution to the protracted conflict in the region. (
In a statement issued on Saturday, the US Department of State expressed its sincere gratitude to the State of Qatar for its critical role in facilitating this process and its vital role in fostering dialogue between the concerned parties and supporting a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the DRC.
The US Department of State welcomed the agreement signed in Doha with Qatar as mediator and the US as an observer, commending the signatory parties for taking this meaningful step toward advancing lasting peace and stability in the Great Lakes region.
It added that this achievement builds upon the Peace Agreement signed between the DRC and the Republic of Rwanda on June 27, 2025, in Washington, D.C., and that it comes in the context of international efforts that aim to establish a comprehensive peace and durable prosperity in the Great Lakes region.
Concluding its statement, the US Department of State highlighted its continuous support for such endeavors and encouraged all parties to uphold their commitments under the Declaration of Principles and to continue with constructive dialogue in order to reach a full peace agreement that enhances state authority, inclusive governance, and paves the way for the people of the region to return home and realize a more stable and prosperous future.
Today, the State of Qatar hosted in Doha the signing ceremony of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement, in a step considered a significant development in efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the eastern region of the Congo.
The signing of the declaration is the result of diplomatic efforts made by the State of Qatar over the past months, during which it worked to create a conducive environment for constructive dialogue between both parties, in preparation for reaching a peaceful solution to the protracted conflict in the region. (
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment