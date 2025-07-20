403
Arab League Officials Recount Kuwait's Achievements During 64Th Membership Anniversary
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Mutairi
CAIRO, July 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait marks its 64th anniversary of joining the Arab League, an important step as an effective player in regional Arab and international arenas.
Kuwait joined the League through the directive of the late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, when the country gained its independence in 1961, turning its sights outward to shoulder Arab concerns and interests.
On this occasion, Arab League officials recounted the historic moment in separate statements to KUNA that Kuwait has always been a fundamental pillar for the Arab League and a contributor to enhancing Arab cooperation.
Assistant Secretary General and International Political Affairs Head Ambassador Khaled Al-Manzalawi praised the vision and policy pursued by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah that focused on Arab unity and presence on the regional and international sectors.
Assistant Secretary-General for Arab Affairs and National Security Ambassador Khalil Al-Thawadi recalled how the late Amir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah supported humanitarian and economic efforts in several Arab countries, especially by establishing the Arab Economic Summit in 2009.
Regarding the Palestinian Cause, Assistant Secretary General for Administrative and Financial Affairs Ambassador Mohammad Al-Ajeri noted that Kuwait has always supported the rights of Palestinians and provided them with humanitarian aid, and brought international attention to the matter to find a comprehensive and just solution.
He recalled Kuwait's efforts to support regional cooperation and communication, in particular the Arab-African relations, wherein Kuwait sponsored the construction of a hospital at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2016, with funding amounting to five million dollars.
Al-Ajeri said that even through the brutal Iraqi invasion in 1990, Kuwait adhered to the principles of diplomacy and sought to resolve disputes and differences with its neighbors as a voice of reason, particularly in Arab and international forums.
Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Dr. Ali Al-Maliki pointed out that Kuwait signed in 1981 an agreement to develop and facilitate trade among Arab countries, which became a frame of reference for the Greater Arab Free Trade Area.
He added that Kuwait plays an important role in supporting development efforts in Arab countries, as it was the first to propose an Arab Economic and Social Development summit in 2007, which Kuwait then later on became host of in 2009.
During this summit, Kuwait launched development initiatives to finance Arab small and medium-sized projects by establishing a two billion dollar fund, then donating USD 500 million to the fund.
The officials concluded by saying that Kuwait is a country worthy to be emulated through its giving nature, whose contributions have proven that Arab unity is not simply a slogan, but a practice embodied through projects and initiatives. (end)
