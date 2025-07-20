Emergency Food Aid From Qatar's Embassy In Damascus, QRCS For Displaced Families In Daraa
Doha: As part of the constant humanitarian efforts of the State of Qatar in Syria, Qatar's Embassy in Damascus and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) have collaborated with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society (SARCS) to deploy emergency food aid to Daraa Governorate, in response to the ongoing displacement crisis from Al-Suwayda Governorate.
A humanitarian convoy of seven trucks carrying a total of 3,600 food parcels has already been deployed to Daraa, as part of the emergency response to meet the needs of families displaced by the recent events and ongoing unrest in Al-Suwayda.
Upon their arrival, the aid trucks will be handed over to SARCS, which will distribute the food parcels to the displaced families at shelters in Daraa Governorate and countryside, in order to ensure the timely delivery of aid to affected and displaced people.
The Embassy of Qatar in Damascus and QRCS are firmly committed to further humanitarian support across the country, in partnership with local and international humanitarian organizations, to alleviate the suffering of victims of recurring humanitarian crises.
